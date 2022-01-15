LaMelo Ball came out to play on Friday night as the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Orlando Magic. The reigning Rookie of the Year put on a show throughout the contest but there was no better sequence than LaMelo’s epic antics early in the third quarter.

The Hornets star had the whole stadium rocking as he came out with jaw-dropping back-to-back plays against a hapless Magic side (Bleacher Report on Twitter):

THIS LAMELO SEQUENCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k2fSXMAz0l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2022

Ball put Magic guard Cole Anthony on skates with a jaw-dropping step-back dribble. The Hornets star went full savage on Anthony as he drained a wide-open trey.

As if that wasn’t enough, LaMelo bettered himself on the next play. After swiping away a bad pass by Anthony, Ball made sure it was showtime on the opposite end as he threw an audacious under-the-legs alley-oop pass to teammate Miles Bridges. Yup, LaMelo Ball just did that.

This is exactly why the fans love LaMelo and he makes sure to deliver every single night. The fans definitely got their money’s worth on Friday with the Hornets stud putting on a show for everyone to see.

Unfortunately for Ball and Co., it was the Magic who came out on top in this one, 116-109, as Orlando put an end to the Hornet’s four-game winning streak.