LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season

Charlotte Hornets fans aren’t going to want to hear this update on LaMelo Ball, who sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team’s PR account on Twitter, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2022

The Hornets PR Twitter account revealed that there is no current timetable for LaMelo Ball’s return from the injury. Ball had been ruled out for the team’s final preseason game earlier Monday.

The former third overall pick in the 2020 draft was driving to the basket during Monday’s game when he landed awkwardly on his left ankle. LaMelo Ball yelled out in pain before laying on his back on the court. He did not return to the game.

Now, the Hornets will have to deal with a lengthier absence than just a preseason game. For some context, Injury analyst Jeff Stotts noted fellow NBA guards Mike Conley, Ja Morant and Trae Young have previously suffered the same injury. Altogether, the trio of guards missed an average of seven games.

However, there is the potential for an injury like this to linger. Hopefully that is not the case for LaMelo Ball, who is looking to build off of his first All-Star campaign heading into the 2022 season.

In his absence, the likes of Dennis Smith Jr., James Bouknight and Terry Rozier to handle the backcourt duties for the Hornets.

Here’s hoping LaMelo Ball, one of the most exciting players in the league, can return sooner rather than later.