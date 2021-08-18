Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball couldn’t care less that people don’t want to call him Melo because of Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony.

The 2020-21 Rookie of the Year has long been called Melo even before he made it to the NBA. However, some people don’t want him to call that nickname when he entered the league and are even making a big deal out of it, noting that there will only be one “Melo” and that’s Anthony.

In a recent appearance on GQ for their Undercover on the Internet segment, Ball responded on a Reddit post calling the issue “over dramatic.”

“Well, I ain’t never had that problem in my life. Everybody called me Melo. I feel like he grew up with his family and got his people who call him Melo, and now I got my people or whoever know me call me Melo. Plus he lit, I’m lit, so it’s cool,” the Hornets rising starwrote.

For what it’s worth, Carmelo Anthony has already given his blessing for people to call LaMelo Ball as “Melo,” noting that it’s an honor for him.

“LaMelo is going to be in the league for a long time so you might as well use it. For me, it’s an honor,” the new Lakers star said last March.

Sure enough, it’s not really a big issue and the two players seem fine being called the same nickname. Unfortunately, some fans just can’t accept there’s another Melo in town.