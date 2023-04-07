All signs still point to Michael Jordan selling his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Just because the organization is primed for an ownership change, though, doesn’t mean they’ll be replacing Steve Clifford on the sidelines.

Charlotte’s current leadership “has no intention” of making a change at head coach going forward, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. If a prospective new ownership group overhauls the team’s staffing, though, Clifford’s current contract status would make it easy for the Hornets to go in a different direction.

“League personnel are keeping an eye on Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. The organization’s present leadership structure has no intention of making a change on their bench, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Although, as team owner Michael Jordan engages with minority partner Gabe Plotkin and former Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, there remains the potential for a new ownership structure to oversee staffing changes, and Clifford’s short-term contract would present little obstacle for fresh Hornets leadership to pick a new play caller of its choosing.”

Reports emerged last month that Jordan was “engaged in serious talks” with Charlotte minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hakws minority owner Rick Schnall to sell his majority stake in the organization. The six-time NBA champion and North Carolina native bought the Hornets in 2010 for $180 million. Forbes currently estimates the club’s value at $1.7 billion.

Clifford, 61, is in his second go-around with Charlotte after being hired to replace James Borrego last summer. He initially coaches the team from 2013 to 2018, leading the Hornets to two playoff appearances. Charlotte has struggled in 2022-23 amid a rash of injuries to key players, including franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball, set to finish the season with the fourth-worst record in the league.