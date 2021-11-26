LaVar Ball reveals Hornets’ biggest LiAngelo Ball mistake

LaVar Ball thinks the Charlotte Hornets made a big mistake keeping his second son, LiAngelo Ball, in the G League.

While the Ball patriarch is happy with how his youngest, LaMelo Ball, is thriving in Charlotte and becoming the centerpiece of the core they are building, he couldn’t say the same about LiAngelo’s situation with the team.

To recall, after Gelo’s rather impressive Summer League stint with the team, the expectations are that the Hornets will keep him on the roster. However, he was waived after the brief stint and eventually signed with the team’s G League affiliate–the Greensboro Swarm–in the G League draft.

“They don’t understand what they got,” LaVar said on LiAngelo’s situation with the team, per TMZ. “They need to let my boy go ahead and play. I dropped them a superstar in the G-League and they don’t know what to do with him.”

LaVar Ball also shared what the Hornets need to do to get the most out of the middle Ball brother: “bring him in” and “let him play with Melo.”

LiAngelo Ball has seen little action with the Swarm in the four games he has played, averaging 9.3 points on 57.7 percent shooting. He has yet to start for the team, playing just 13.7 minutes per game.

It remains to be seen what the Hornets plan to do with LiAngelo, but it sure looks like he has to stay in the G League for quite a while before getting another crack at the NBA.