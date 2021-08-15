Cade Cunningham. Jalen Green. Scottie Barnes. These are just some of the biggest names that have headlined NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League over the past week. Well, you have to add the Charlotte Hornets’ LiAngelo Ball to that list now.

Ball is undeniably a crowd-favorite, and his recent performance in Saturday’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors has virtually propelled him to superstar status in the Summer League. The brother of reigning Rookie of the year LaMelo Ball and new Chicago Bulls recruit Lonzo Ball is looking to make a name for himself in Vegas. LiAngelo has been balling out, and on Saturday, he sent the crowd to their feet in this particular sequence (h/t Rob Perez on Twitter):

big sequence for LiAngelo Ball, Gus Johnson on the call pic.twitter.com/la8e4YKe6L — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 15, 2021

Ball locked up Toronto’s rookie sensation Scottie Barnes as he forced the Raptors’ third overall pick to shoot an airball. Ball then proceeded to hit a deep trey on the opposite side of the floor. The fans in attendance absolutely loved it.

LiAngelo Ball logged 17 minutes of action in this one, scoring eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. The 22-year-old also drained two triples on the evening as he provided some firepower for the Hornets throughout the contest.

It was the Raptors who emerged with an 80-79 victory in this one, though, with Barnes stealing the show with a 23-point performance for Toronto. Nevertheless, Ball has emerged as a true fan favorite, and honestly, we’re all hoping that he finally makes it to the big stage this coming season.