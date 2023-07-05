Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is officially returning to the NBA in 2023-24, and sure enough, he's just thankful to be given another chance.

Bridges signed the $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Hornets this offseason, which will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The two sides tried to work on a contract extension, but they were reportedly “far apart.”

While he didn't get a new long-term contract, Bridges was just thankful that he now has a path back to the NBA. He expressed his gratitude to his fans as well in a message on Instagram.

“Been a tuff year but I'm blessed to be back. Thankful for everybody who stuck with me!” Bridges wrote along with some photos of him with his Hornets teammates.

As many NBA fans would know, Miles Bridges missed the whole 2022-23 campaign due to domestic violence allegations. It came right before free agency, which was why the Hornets and many potential suitors hesitated from offering him a contract. Bridges was arrested as a result of the issue before entering a plea of no contest to a felony domestic violence charge, allowing his other charges to be dismissed.

The NBA slapped Bridges with a 30-game suspension as well because of the issue. However, he will only serve a 10-game suspension in 2023-24, with the league considering that he has already served 20 games from the time he was out of the NBA.

Hopefully Bridges has already learned his lesson and has worked on himself and his family while he was out. He got another shot, and he knows very well he can't waste it since it could be his last.