Hornets forward Miles Bridges received a legal update on Tuesday via a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN provided an update on Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges' legal situation Tuesday.

“The State of North Carolina has dropped three criminal counts – including a domestic violence protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property – against the Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Bridges for ‘lack of sufficient evidence,' according to a document filed today in the Mecklenburg (N.C). County court and obtained by ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Bridges' attorney Allen Brotherton commented on the situation, via Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“The evidence was going to show Miles was innocent and we were going to win a trial,” Brotherton said. “Our local prosecutor has great integrity and people should appreciate the courage to do the right thing.”

Bridges was previously charged with misdemeanor child abuse, injury to personal property, and a domestic protective order violation. Bridges also previously pled no contest to the original domestic violence case.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office released a statement in November when Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to the felony domestic violence charge, via Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“We believe this resolution was the best avenue to hold Mr. Bridges accountable for his conduct. We also understand through the victim's representatives that the victim wanted an expedited resolution of the case. The victim and her representatives were consulted about the proposed resolution and agreed with the outcome of the case.”

Bridges is looking to place his focus on basketball after having these most recent charges dropped. The 25-year-old has appeared in 40 games during the 2023-24 season and is averaging 21.6 points per game on 46.5 percent field goal and 36.8 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Miles Bridges as they are made available.