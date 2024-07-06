The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to turn things around in the 2024-25 campaign, as they have a collection of talented young players they are building around. Further helping their cause is the return of Miles Bridges, as it was announced that the talented forward had re-signed with the team in free agency on a three-year, $75 million deal.

The past few years have been a bit rocky for Bridges, as he missed the entire 2022-23 campaign after he was involved in a domestic violence case. Bridges was initially handed a 30-game suspension, but after he missed a whole season, he was given credit for 20 games served, resulting in him missing the first ten games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Bridges' return to the NBA was certainly controversial, but once he made it back, he put his head down and picked up right where he left off on the court (21 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, 46.2 FG%). Now, he will be sticking around for at least three more seasons as Charlotte hopes to begin turning themselves into a consistent playoff contender.