With the NBA Finals concluded, it's time for our attention to turn to the NBA Draft and free agency. Where are the star players going this year, or what big trades will we see this summer to shake up rosters? The Charlotte Hornets have a high-priority player of their own to worry about in Miles Bridges. After signing a one-year deal after being suspended for a season, Bridges showed he can be a productive player when focused. He is an unrestricted free agent this summer, but Charlotte should hope to retain him. Here are a few reasons why.

Miles Bridges is the glue guy for the Hornets

Bridges has played all five years of his career with Charlotte and is the longest-tenured Hornet. The roster already features great young talent in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but guys like Bridges are just as important. He was the team's most versatile defender covering multiple positions. Throw those intangibles in with a solid offensive game to create his own shot and spot on the perimeter, and you have the perfect three-and-d piece alongside young star players.

Plus, he is a vocal leader for the team. Although he is only 25 years old, the Hornets have a homegrown veteran player in their locker room.

Keeping LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller should be the top priority

Miles Bridges is already beloved by his teammates. They laud his skillset and his leadership on and off the court. Ball, Miller, Grant Williams, and others have raved about Bridges. Keeping him around will only have a positive impact on the team. News flash, players being happy about the group around them creates good chemistry on and off the floor.

Not to mention that Bridges is Ball's favorite lob target in transition when they're on the break. There is no doubt that Miller and Ball would love to have another dog on the floor with them for the next few years.

Charlotte should take advantage of who wants to play for them

When I asked Bridges in the Hornets' exit interviews in April, he expressed his desire to stay with the team. He even mentioned wanting to stay there his entire career if possible like a Kobe Bryant or Dirk Nowitzki. No, he's not on par with those Hall of Famers, but the message should be loud and clear to Charlotte. This is a smaller market team that doesn't have the allure of a Los Angeles or Miami. So when a player says they want to play for you and has been productive, why not keep them around?

Now, seeing what exactly Bridges would want in terms of compensation is another conversation. Before his domestic violence incident, he was set to make anything above $100 million. It's possible he could receive a deal within that range, but only time will tell. Unless the Hornets can lure in a big-time free agent, maybe that's a price worth paying out to Miles Bridges.