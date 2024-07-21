Miles Bridges re-signed with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason on a three-year, $75 million deal, and seemingly all was well for the talented forward after some troubling times. Unfortunately, he appears to have gotten himself in some more hot water with his latest social media activity.

It all started with a simple enough post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night where Bridges simply said he was excited for the upcoming season. A user quickly responded by labeling Bridges an abuser due to his domestic violence case from 2022.

Rather than ignoring it, Bridges responded by saying he never abused anyone. Another user replied with a photo of Mychelle Johnson, Bridges' former girlfriend who accused him of domestic violence, that shows her injuries from the alleged incident.

Bridges doubled down on his previous statement by implying that Johnson simply had acne and a failed lip filler procedure. However, he ended up deleting that post, although he has left the previous one up where he denies committing any sort of abuse at the time of this posting.

Miles Bridges' domestic violence case

Back in 2022, Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles for felony domestic violence before he got released on $130,000 bond. He eventually pled no contest to this charge, and was sentenced to three years probation as a result. Bridges was suspended by the NBA for 30 games as a result of this case, but after he missed the entire 2022-23 campaign, the league reduced it to ten games, and he made his return to action for the Hornets this past season.

The past few years have certainly been rocky for Bridges, and while appears to be attempting to put the past behind him, he got sucked into this argument on social media, which wasn't exactly a good look for him. Bridges will be trying to prove the Hornets right for handing him his new deal this offseason, but it's safe to say this incident has made it so that things have gotten off to a fairly poor start.