Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets came out flat in their biggest game of the year versus the Atlanta Hawks, losing 132-103. They just couldn’t seem to stop the Hawks from gaining momentum on their home floor.

It seemed like every trip down the floor, the Hawks got whatever shot they wanted and needed to take. Meanwhile, the Hornets failed to get stops, turned the ball over, and couldn’t get in a rhythm on offense. They shot the ball 38 percent from the field in this loss and were outrebounded by 13. It was just a tough way for their season to end.

Bridges looked like he was just as frustrated with the loss as anyone. He picked up a technical foul that ended up getting him ejected after a questionable goaltending call. His emotions just boiled over at that point, but here is what he had to say on his tech and ejection postgame:

“I was upset about a couple of calls. I let my temper get the best of me,” Bridges admitted of the incident.

He also spoke more about what happened during the game. James Borrego and Terry Rozier mentioned that the game plan was to stop Trae Young. In the beginning of the game, they managed to do that, as he only had eight points on 3-of-12 shooting going into halftime. Everyone else just got going in the second half and the Hornets never found any rhythm.

A frustrated Miles Bridges threw his mouthpiece after his second technical foul and hit a young Hawks fan.pic.twitter.com/NR8mLBM80i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 14, 2022

“We turned the ball over, took bad shots and they got anything they wanted on offense,” Miles Bridges said on what happened in the loss. “They did all the right things, they kicked our ass, simple as that. That third quarter really defined everything.”

In that third quarter that he mentioned, the Hawks scored 42 points to the Hornets’ 24. Charlotte just didn’t bring it on either side of the ball on Wednesday night and it showed. However, even though they failed to make the postseason, this season wasn’t a total bust for them. Bridges pointed out that since he’s been a Hornet, they have gone up in wins each season. They are trending in the right direction.

Of course this team was hoping to be playing in the postseason, but they’re going to have to bottle up these emotions for next year. There is sure to be some roster turnover, maybe even a trade or two.