The Charlotte Hornets are off to a perfect start at the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, going 3-0 with gritty wins over the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks. While the Summer League isn’t always predictive of NBA success, it does offer a sneak peek at what might be – and fans have already started crafting their overreactions accordingly.

Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, the Charlotte Hornets had a clear objective – surround their young core with enough talent and stability to finally crawl out of the Eastern Conference basement. The Hornets selected four rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, and all of them got their first opportunity to prove themselves during their summer league debuts.

From KJ Simpson’s burst scoring to Tidjane Salaun's all-around flashes, to Ryan Kalkbrenner's defensive dominance, the Hornets' 2025 rookie class has turned heads. But before we crown the next All-Rookie team, let’s break down the early performances, followed by some good old-fashioned overreactions.

KJ Simpson is the Hornets' future starting point guard

Stats: 19 pts vs PHI, 21 pts vs UTH, 18 pts + 7 ast vs DAL

He’s been electric, averaging 19 points and five-plus assists per game while controlling pace and showing poise in late-game moments. Could he overtake Tre Mann or Vasilije Micić for backup duties this season? Don’t be shocked if he plays real minutes by December.

Tidjane Salaun will be a 2-way problem right away

Stats: 16 pts vs PHI, 20 pts vs UTH, 6 pts vs DAL

He's looking like a future star.

tidjane with the triple 👌 #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/bYRPmcagCi — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

His physicality, switchability, and shot mechanics have all popped. His stats don’t jump off the page yet, but if you watched the games, his instincts scream “future starter.” Overreaction? Maybe. But he looks like a mini-Pascal Siakam in motion.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is the Hornets' defensive anchor

Stats: 7 pts vs PHI (Game-saving block at the buzzer), 10 pts vs UTH, 9 pts vs DAL

blockbrenner secures the dub 🔒 #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/1frfSHYVy1 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

He's turning “potential” into tangible defensive moments. Hornets might stash him as interior insurance all season.

He’s already had two games with multiple blocks and a game-winning swat. Kalkbrenner may not be flashy, but his positional awareness and shot deterrence are NBA-ready. Could he steal backup center minutes? Charlotte might already be debating it internally.

Liam McNeeley is the most NBA-ready rookie on the roster

Stats: 14 pts vs PHI, 22 pts vs UTH

McNeeley has vaulted from rookie sleeper to instant impact, and could lead to real bench minutes right out of the gate.

Efficient from deep, confident off the dribble, and calm in big moments — McNeeley has looked like a polished pro. He might not have the highest ceiling, but if Charlotte needs a floor-spacing wing off the bench, he’s got the best case among the rookies.

“Yeah, it's been a while since I played my last game,” McNeeley said. “The last game didn't go the way I wanted it to. Basketball is my favorite thing to do, so this was a blast.”

Sion James is Herb Jones-lite

Stats: 3 pts vs PHI, 8 pts vs UTH

Viewed as defense-first glue, but these rotations show Charlotte’s bench identity evolving – he’ll need to prove he can swing games, too.

The defense is real. The hustle is real. And the confidence is growing. Sion James might not crack the Hornets’ rotation this season, but in a vacuum, he’s looked like someone every playoff team would love to stash on the bench. It’s early, but the vibes are elite.

Kon Knueppel could be the best shooter on the roster

Stats: 5 pts vs UTH, 16 pts vs DAL

took kontrol of the game #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/IvwVJjvMjq — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

One double-double and he’s now a rookie must-watch. If that’s his floor, he might cement a rotation spot.

He’s hit multiple threes in all three games and looks automatic in rhythm. If Charlotte needs a sniper off the bench, Knueppel could become their go-to floor spacer.

Final thoughts: Real optimism or summer mirage?

Yes, it’s Summer League. Yes, we’ve seen multiple players dominate in July before vanishing in October. But the Hornets have real cause for optimism, these aren’t just raw athletes; they’re smart, skilled, and role-ready prospects.

If these games were any indication, the Hornets’ rookie class is stealing headlines: KJ is orchestrating, McNeeley is dominant off the bench, Knueppel is rebounding and shooting, and Kalkbrenner is blocking buzzer-beaters. It’s hype heaven, but remember, this is July, not December. Still… Charlotte’s young core is giving us just enough reasons to dream.

With the coaching staff experimenting with various combinations, the chemistry already forming between Simpson, Salaun, and McNeeley bodes well. The Summer League crown doesn’t mean much, but for the Hornets, one of the NBA’s youngest teams, it’s about building belief. So far, mission accomplished.