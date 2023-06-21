With the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, Brandon Miller has rumored to solidify his standing as the No. 2 overall pick to the Charlotte Hornets. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak spoke on what he wants with the No. 2 overall pick amid rumors of Brandon Miller swirling, reports ESPN's David Newton.

“Mitch Kupchak said the Hornets are looking at 2 for the player that will have the ‘best overall career.'”

This doesn't really indicate that the Hornets are leaning towards Brandon Miller, but it does suggest that Mitch Kupchak and company believe one of Miller and Scoot Henderson are going to have a better career than the other. With Henderson being the other rumored selection, it sounds like the Hornets view one of these guys as a much safer pick.

The 2023 NBA Draft is certainly going to bring some chaos with all of the rumors that have been swirling in recent weeks. However, it is starting to trend towards a calm start, with Victor Wembanyama a sure thing to go No. 1 overall and Brandon Miller now looking pretty set as the No. 2 overall pick.

Both Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson have had multiple workouts with the Hornets and reports indicated that Miller left the second workout with a firm advantage. This does not mean that Henderson did anything to dissuade the Hornets, it just reveals that Miller has shown Charlotte what they need to see to feel confident in him.

Nothing will be guaranteed until the NBA Draft on Thursday, so tune in to see who the Hornets pick at No. 2 and if they reflect the rumors that Brandon Miller will be calling Charlotte his new home.