Last week, NBA legend Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. After 13 years as owner of the Hornets, Jordan's time with the franchise has finally come to an end.

During Jordan's time as owner of the Hornets, the team didn't experience a whole lot of success on the court. Since 2010, the Hornets have made the playoffs just three times and never once advanced past the first round of the postseason. The Hornets' most successful season under Jordan came during the 2015-16 season when they finished with a 48-34 record during the regular season and took the Miami Heat to seven games in the opening round of the playoffs.

Nick Wright recently hopped on the FS1 show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and heavily criticized Michael Jordan's legacy after selling the Hornets, per a tweet from The Herd's official Twitter account:

“His ownership tenure of the Hornets was identical to his playing tenure when Scottie Pippen wasn't his teammate: zero postseason series victories. He won three games, at least, as a Hornets gm and owner in the playoffs as opposed to only one as a player.”

Wright's criticism of Jordan's lack of playoff success without Scottie Pippen seems unfair. After all, by the time Jordan was no longer playing alongside Pippen, he was almost 40 years old and in the twilight of his playing career. Regardless of one's thoughts on his stint as a player with the Wizards or owner of the Hornets, there's no denying that he's arguably the best player ever to play the game of basketball.