Former NBA guard JJ Redick is really high on 2023 NBA Draft prospect and consensus no. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, and for good reason.

While speaking on his The Old Man & The Three podcast, Redick compared Wembanyama to Luka Doncic in the aspect that they were both able to thrive in their respective leagues in Europe. More than Wemby's skillset, that ability to go against more experienced and stronger opponents and actually dominate them has impressed Redick.

“A lot of times European players that get drafted in the 10 to 20, early second round range, they don't actually play a lot. They don't have a lot of production. A lot of times you're gauging the upside, you're gauging the potential of what you've seen in 11 minutes of action in a EuroLeague game,” Redick shared, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

“The difference with [Victor] Wembanyama, it harkens back to Luka [Doncic] in that he played in an A-league–one of the Top 5 professional leagues in the world and he dominated. He produced, and he did it at 19 years old. Luka started playing for Real Madrid at 16, by 17 he was a full-time starter. Dominated the following year, EuroLeague MVP. That’s not normal for kids that young to completely dominate the way that Luka did and the way that Wembanyama did, which is one of the reasons I'm so high on him beyond the physical tools and the skillset. The guy has been in big games, and he's produced. ”

Victor Wembanyama has a lot of scouts and experts raving about him because of the physical tools and skillset that he possesses. Already standing at 7-foot-5 with an 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama also has the mobility that has never been seen from a guy his size. Not only can he score from long-range, but he can attack the rim with force as well. Not to mention his defensive instincts that make him a two-way threat.

With those traits alone, it's hard to see any team not taking him with the no. 1 pick.

But as JJ Redick said, Wembanyama is more than that. With the Metropolitans 92, he averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games, powering the team to the Finals of the French top-flight basketball.

Wembanyama has certainly shown that he's more than just a tall guy. He has proven he can utilize the tools he has and use it to his advantage. Of course the NBA is a different story, but it's hard not to be hyped up about what the young Frenchman can do.