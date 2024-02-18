The Warriors star reacted to his brother's trade to the franchise their dad played for.

The Charlotte Hornets made one of the biggest feel good trades of the NBA Trade Deadline when they brought in Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks. It's significant in the sense that his father Dell Curry spent a big part of his own NBA career playing for the Hornets. During NBA All-Star Weekend, Seth's brother, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, gave his thoughts on Seth's debut with the Hornets.

“It was a surprise cause I didn't know Seth was on the trading block or whatnot up until probably two days before,” Curry said. “But the fact that he had his homecoming going back to Charlotte, the first game that they played they wore their retro, the old school pinstripe Hornets jersey which my pops wore. . .it's cool to see the Curry 30 alive back in Charlotte. We still got a lot of family there, my dad obviously doing the color commentating for games, it's a family affair for sure.”

While Dell Curry began his NBA career with the Utah Jazz, he played ten years for the Hornets, the longest stint of his career. There are old pictures of Stephen Curry as a kid at his dad's games and now Seth Curry gets to carry on the family legacy with the franchise.

In three games since the trade, Seth has come off the bench in a little over 18 minutes per game. He's averaged 10.0 points per game, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 54.5 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.