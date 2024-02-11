Dell Curry, former NBA sharpshooter and current Charlotte Hornets commentator, had a heartwarming response to the trade involving Seth Curry.

Seth Curry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline and Dell Curry might be the person happiest about the move. Seth Curry is the second oldest son of Dell Curry, so Curry's move to Charlotte is a bit of a family reunion.

The eldest Curry spoke about the trade on Friday mentioning that Grant Williams, who was also included in the trade from the Mavericks, is from Charlotte and a funny anecdote about his son.

“These two guys are making the easiest, seamless trades in the NBA. Grant Williams from Charlotte. Seth, he just moves back into his bedroom in my house.”

Curry's trade to the Hornets truly is becoming a homecoming of sorts for the Curry family. It was even announced that he would be wearing number 30 for the Hornets per a report by Sports Illustrated's All Hornets. Curry has worn 30 is entire basketball career but's even more special because Dell Curry wore 30 when he played for the Hornets.

“It's a dream come true as a dad.” – Former Hornet Dell Curry on his son Seth Curry wearing number 30 for the Hornets 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wNKSCU77zH — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

Before Charlotte's game against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Curry gave a heartfelt reaction to the Curry trade and his son wearing his number.

it's just a dream come true. The dad had played here for 10 years to have your son play and wear the same number. I haven't slept much last night. I haven't stopped smiling since the trade was made and now it all comes to fruition right here.”

Dell Curry was a standout for the Hornets, averaging 14 points per game and 40% from three during his 10 seasons with the team. He became a color commentator for the Hornets in 2009.