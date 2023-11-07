With Terry Rozier out with an injury, Brandon Miller is going to have to step up for Steve Clifford and the Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier underwent an MRI that confirmed his left adductor strain injury. He'll be out for at least the next four games along with the other host of other wing players who won't be available according to coach Steve Clifford. In Rozier's absence, other players will have to step up, specifically rookie Brandon Miller, who happened to make his first NBA start after experiencing his first back-to-back in the league. Miller finished with seven points on 3-of-12 shooting but also guarded Kyrie Irving for most of the game.

Brandon Miller will be just fine

“I'm not even worried about him,” Steve Clifford said after Miller's first start. “That was his first back-to-back, he's guarding Kyrie, I mean come on now. There's a lot of reasons things happen, but he did fine. He's not gonna make every shot every night. He does a lot of things to help the team play well.”

Turns out Miller's career-low scoring night came when he was starting. Every game before that, he was in double figures off the bench. Getting comfortable being a starter may take a little time to adjust. Either way, he is a rookie, and growing pains are expected. But once he figures out how to score at will, the league will be in trouble. Plus, he can do more than just fill it up as coach Clifford alluded to.

You don't necessarily replace Rozier

Rozier is averaging 22 points and five assists. That's not on Miller to come in and become a carbon copy of this veteran. If anything, this has to be done by committee.

Like coach Clifford said, “The biggest problem when you lose a primary scorer is how the rotation looks and it's hard,” so other names will step up. LaMelo Ball is looking to build off of his 30-point triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Williams has been playing well as of late, too. Replacing Rozier's production will be hard, but the Hornets have a next-man-up mentality. Just like every team should.