The Charlotte Hornets are crossing their fingers when it comes to Terry Rozier's groin injury.

The Charlotte Hornets snapped their three-game losing skid with a win in Indiana over the Pacers, 125-124. It was a much-needed win for a young team looking to get some confidence back, but the Hornets did lose Terry Rozier to a groin injury.

Rozier appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his groin area as he collapsed to the floor. He spurred a comeback in the third quarter before having to exit the game and getting helped off the court.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford expressed his thoughts after suffering the first injury to his backcourt this season.

“He's such an important part of our team,” Clifford said about Rozier. “Great leader, competitor. Hopefully we get some good news tomorrow.”

Terry Rozier had 22 points before leaving the game. Losing the veteran guard for an extended period of time would be a tough blow, though Charlotte pulling out the win over Indiana without him was impressive. Mark Williams put forth an outstanding effort with 27 points to lead the way, while Gordon Hayward chipped in 23 points and LaMelo Ball had a double-double.

The Hornets are going through their first back-to-back this season on the road this weekend. After winning in Indiana, the Hornets departed to Dallas to take on the Mavericks, who are 4-1 and look much improved on the defensive side of the ball compared to last season. Being down a member of the backcourt is going to force someone else to step up. Maybe Theo Maledon or Ish Smith step in while they find a way to try and replace Terry Rozier's production for the time being.