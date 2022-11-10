By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published 1 hour ago



On Wednesday night, a video obtained by TMZ Sports was released showing Miles Bridges’ ex, Mychelle Johnson, attempting to break into his home. She is seen repeatedly using the nozzle of a hose to break the handle or lock of his door. Bridges and Johnson’s kids are seen alongside her outside the house. After she failed to get into the home, she allegedly stole Bridges’ dog and left.

New video footage shows Miles Bridges' ex trying to break into his home on October 12. After failing to get inside, she stole Bridges' dog and left with their children. (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/zY91HQN9qy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 10, 2022

Bridges said that she showed up unannounced, forcing him to go back into his home. She “kept yelling outside the door demanding me to open it while the kids were calling out to me to let them in,” Bridges stated in court.

This video from October 12th was reportedly not an isolated incident. Bridges claimed that there were two other incidents on October 31st and November 5th where Johnson allegedly harassed him. According to court documents, Bridges did not want any communication with her, nor was he allowed. Per a previous court ruling, Bridges was not allowed to speak with Johnson after being arrested for felony domestic violence.

These occurrences then prompted Bridges to file a restraining order against Johnson.

Back in June, Miles Bridges turned himself into Los Angeles police after an altercation with Johnson. He struck her physically in public, in view of their children and ended up pleading ‘No Contest’ in court. Despite the public outcry, Bridges avoided jail time. He was coming off of a career year with the Charlotte Hornets and looking at a large payday through free agency. Instead, he is out of the league currently.