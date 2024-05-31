There could be a new hack for NBA teams to make the NBA Finals, and the hack is to get rid of Grant Williams. Williams is currently with the Charlotte Hornets, but he started the season with the Dallas Mavericks, and last year, he was with the Boston Celtics. Both of those teams got rid of Williams, and now they are both playing in the NBA Finals. Should the Hornets follow suit and trade Williams?

Tim MacMahon discussed the Grant Williams situation on Hoop Collective, and he jokingly asked if the Hornets would be the Eastern Conference favorites if they trade Williams this offseason. It's unfortunate for Williams that he came so close to being on an NBA Finals team, and it would be insane if something similar happened a third time.

“Can I ask a question, if the Hornets trade Grant Williams do they become the Eastern Conference favorites next year?” Tim MacMahon said. “Because pretty clearly if you trade Grant Williams you are going to the finals. It worked for Boston, it worked for the Mavericks, so why wouldn't Charlotte just do that this summer and guarantee a finals trip.”

Williams spent the first four years of his career with the Celtics before his short stint with the Mavericks. He is 2/2 in his career when it comes to leaving a team and that team going to the next NBA Finals.

Things didn't go well for Grant Williams in Dallas

Grant Williams' time with the Mavericks did not last long as he didn't even spend a full season there, and it reportedly didn't go very well.

“The Dallas Mavericks were ‘determined' to part ways with Grant Williams after he ‘rubbed a lot of people the wrong way,” per Tim MacMahon. “Notably, he also switched his basketball sneakers from Luka's to Tatum's signature shoes.”

Things didn't end well for Williams in Dallas, and he is now with the Hornets. He ending up playing well for Charlotte this season as he averaged just under 14 PPG while he was on the team. We'll see if the Hornets try to trade him for a trip to the NBA Finals.