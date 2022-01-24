RUMOR: Hornets among new teams to engage Sixers on Ben Simmons trade, but there’s a catch

The Charlotte Hornets are in good hands with LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges leading the way into the future. However, they’ve recently been linked to one of the most disgruntled stars in the league.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, they’ve contacted the Philadelphia 76ers to inquire about Simmons’ availability in a trade, but the Sixers are demanding a boatload in return:

The Charlotte Hornets have been among new teams placing a Simmons inquiry to the 76ers, but there’s been nothing substantive, sources said. In return for Simmons, the Sixers have wanted a top-level All-Star or a package featuring a bevy of first-round draft picks for Simmons.

As we know, Sixers president Daryl Morey isn’t willing to accept anything except a legitimate superstar for Simmons, which would mean LaMelo or Bridges would be one of the players who could be included. That being said, there is absolutely no chance the Hornets are giving up either of these young studs.

As for the draft, they won’t likely have a lottery pick in 2022 given how well the team is playing. Simmons meanwhile has been linked to a bunch of different organizations, but no trade talks have materialized. It’s believed that Morey wants James Harden in the summer after the Nets star voiced his openness to leave Brooklyn. We’ll see how that plays out. But, it definitely feels unlikely that the Hornets make a move for the Aussie.