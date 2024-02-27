The Charlotte Hornets have signed Aleksej Pokusevski, just days after he was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:
“The Charlotte Hornets are expected to sign F Aleksej Pokusevski, sources tell ESPN. The Oklahoma City Thunder waived him this week. Pokusevski was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.”
Pokusevski, 22, was drafted 17th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. As part of a three-team trade involving multiple assets, he was shipped to Oklahoma City in exchange for veteran guard Ricky Rubio and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels. The draft rights to Immanuel Quickley were also involved in this trade, as the former Kentucky guard ended up with the New York Knicks.
Prior to being waived and signing with the Hornets, Pokusevski had trouble remaining healthy and in the Thunder's main rotation.
The Hornets should have ample opportunity for Pokusevski to play as they play out the stretch run in a season where they will finish the year by jockeying from NBA Draft Lottery position.
After an impressive rookie campaign in which he averaged 8.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the course of 45 games, Pokusevski continued to look like a young, rising prospect that would be a part of the Thunder's future plans. However, he played in just 34 games during the 2022-23 season and constantly found himself working his way back from injuries. In addition to suffering a fractured left leg in 2022, Pokusevski also had to work his way back from a right arm fracture and a severe ankle sprain the following offseason.
No word yet on when Pokusevski will be available to suit up for the Hornets.