The Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for answers, and one of the biggest remains unsolved: who should run their offense long-term?

Despite a stalled attempt to engage the Memphis Grizzlies about Ja Morant, Minnesota is still actively exploring the point guard market. The front office remains committed to upgrading its playmaking, ball-handling, and late-game execution, areas that continue to limit the team's ceiling.

For now, the Timberwolves are leaning on Anthony Edwards as their primary initiator. And while he’s capable of rising to the moment, the structure remains imperfect.

Minnesota dropped to 10-8 after a narrow loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game that once again spotlighted the core dilemma. Edwards had just six points on 1-of-5 shooting at halftime as OKC sent traps, doubles, and pressure at every touch. With no secondary creator capable of relieving the pressure, the offense stalled.

Edwards adjusted in the second half, flipping the switch from facilitator to scorer. He erupted for 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting, drilling five threes, including 14 points in the final seven minutes. His late shot-making nearly stole the game.

But that’s the problem, right now, Minnesota needs Edwards to do everything.

According to multiple league insiders, Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are considered untouchable, signaling the franchise’s commitment to building around its two-way youth rather than panic-pivoting into a teardown.

While the Timberwolves believe they’re close, the lack of a true floor general has kept them from joining the West’s top tier of contenders, a group now headlined by Denver, OKC, Lakers, and Rockets.

For now, Edwards is the point guard, the closer, and the engine.

But Minnesota’s message to the league is clear: they’re calling, they’re listening, and they’re trying.

Because if the Wolves want to be more than a playoff participant, the next move needs to be the right one, and soon.