The Sacramento Kings might already gearing up for a big rebuild. The big three that features Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan is somewhat predictably not working. LaVine and DeRozan didn't work as a duo with the Chicago Bulls, and Sabonis is having a down season thus far.

Still, the big man is likely the only one of the three who holds immense trade value. Working a deal out around his contract will be easier said than done, but Sabonis has such a unique skill set that there has to be teams out there that think that they can get the best out of him. Sabonis led the entire NBA in double-doubles last season. He thrives on the glass, as his 13.3 rebounds per game are the most in the NBA. At this pace, this would be the fourth straight season in which Sabonis leads the league in rebounds.

Sabonis hasn't scored as well as normal so far this season. His points per game average is down to 15.8. The regression is largely connected to his cold shooting streak, but the Lithuanian American shot 41.7% from deep last year. He is also one of the best passing big men in the NBA. The expectation is that Sabonis will return to his All-Star ways, but that might not save him from being traded this year. So, what destinations make sense for the Kings to trade Sabonis to?

Utah Jazz need to trade for Domantas Sabonis



The Utah Jazz had somewhat of a big-man depth problem coming into the season. After John Collins was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah was left with Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, and Taylor Hendricks as their main options to take up minutes at the five. The team didn't give Kessler a contract extension, and they made it clear that he wasn't a part of their long-term plans.

Nurkic is well past his prime, and it was a questionable decision to begin with that the Jazz traded Collin Sexton for him. Hendricks was coming off a gruesome injury and has looked like a bust so far. The team's center issue became even more dire when Kessler suffered a shoulder injury that will hold him out for the season.

Sabonis would not only fill in for the injured Kessler, but he could be the long-term option at the pivot spot that the team is still clearly seeking. Nurkic and Kessler are on expiring contracts, and they Jazz can make the money work in a trade with them and Kyle Anderson. The Jazz have a young and developing roster, so having a center who can secure rebounds from inefficient youngsters and get his young teammates clean looks makes a lot of sense. Of course, the Jazz might not yet be in a position to be trade buyers, but they have to be willing to make the moves to get better at some point.

Domantas Sabonis to the Golden State Warriors makes sense

Steve Kerr has made a lot of money by popularizing small ball with the Golden State Warriors. However, for nearly the entirety of the Steph Curry/Draymond Green era, fans have wondered what the team could do with an elite center. During the championship wins, the Warriors had mediocre center play at best. They drafted James Wiseman to answer the aforementioned question, but he obviously turned into a massive draft bust.

Article Continues Below

Sabonis could be the missing piece that takes this dynasty in its dying days to the next level. Curry plays a lot off-ball, as he navigates around the court through screens before receiving a pass beyond the arc. This is why he thrives with a passing big man like Green. Rather than just taking up space like many Warriors' centers have in the past, Sabonis would also thrive in finding Curry in his spots.

The Warriors shoot a lot of 3-pointers. Although a lot go in, there are a lot of misses, too, but Sabonis would create more second-chance opportunities. Players like Curry and Buddy Hield aren't going to miss twice very often. Jonathan Kuminga could be the centerpiece of a Sabonis trade. He was already rumored to the Kings in the offseason before he ultimately agreed to a deal to return to Golden State. He has never quite fit in with the Warriors, and if the Kings do decide to get younger, he'd be a great building block.

A Sabonis-to-Golden State trade would, of course, require Sabonis and Green putting their history to the side, as they do have a murky past, but this trade would make sense for the Warriors as they try to make one more championship push before their stars retire.

Domantas Sabonis could be a trade target for the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are desperate for a center. Second-round rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner is starting for the team, and Moussa Diabate and Mason Plumlee are the only other fives on the roster. It is quite tragic that the Hornets have an elite passer like LaMelo Ball and not enough great players for him to facilitate to.

The Hornets need to improve, and trading for Sabonis would allow them to do so. He'd mesh quite well as a fundamentally sound player on a roster that has been known for its flash in years past, but one that is clearly focused on becoming more simple. In addition to Kalkbrenner, the Hornets drafted Liam McNeeley and Kon Knueppel this year. None of their rookies are overly athletic, nor is Sabonis, but the Hornets have plenty of that already on the roster.

Sabonis would help continue their current roster construction trend, and he may be the biggest star on the market this season. Charlotte needs a star to pair with Ball, so they should negotiate a trade with the Kings.