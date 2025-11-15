Kon Knueppel had a strong performance in his return to his home state in the Charlotte Hornets' road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Knueppel is going through the first season of his NBA career, coming off a strong collegiate career at Duke. He was born in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, making this matchup a sentimental one for the rookie forward.

Knueppel didn't disappoint in his homecoming. In 41 minutes of action, he finished with 32 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

How Kon Knueppel, Hornets played against Bucks

Despite Kon Knueppel's efforts, it wasn't enough as the Hornets fell short in a 147-134 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Charlotte took it down to the wire on the road, putting Milwaukee on its heels. However, the visitors ran out of gas as they only scored five points in the overtime period, giving up 18 points on the other side.

Shot selection and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in both categories by shooting 65% from the field, including 59% from three, while creating 37 assists. It wasn't the same for the Hornets as they converted 48% of their total shot attempts, including 38% from deep, while dishing out 31 assists.

Six players scored in double-digits for Charlotte, including Knueppel. Miles Bridges delivered a strong display of 32 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 12-of-24 overall, including 6-of-15 from downtown, and 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. LaMelo Ball came next with 16 points and 10 assists, Moussa Diabate had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Collin Sexton put up 14 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Sion James provided 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Charlotte fell to a 4-8 record on the season, holding the 12th spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers while trailing the Boston Celtics by 1.5 games and Miami Heat by 2.5 games.

The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.