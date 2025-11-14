The Charlotte Hornets visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night for some NBA Cup action. LaMelo Ball is on the NBA Cup injury report, but is listed as probable. Notably, Ball missed the Hornets' loss to the Lakers and has not played in the past five games. Here is everything you need to know about LaMelo Ball's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

LaMelo Ball's injury status vs. Bucks

There is a chance he could play tonight, according to the NBA Official Injury Report. Additionally, the Hornets X account verified the report. Ball should be ready to play against one of the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference. While the Bucks are only 7-5, they still present a significant challenge for the 4-7 Hornets.

This would be a major boost for the Hornets, who are already without Brandon Miller for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Notably, they will face the Bucks for the second time in three days. The Hornets defeated the Bucks 111-100 on Wednesday at home. Now, the rematch will be at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

With Ball likely playing, the team probably gets back one of its best players. Currently, he leads the team with 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. Ball is also shooting 43 percent from the field. Ball returning could help out Miles Bridges, who has averaged 21.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while holding the fort in his absence. Rookie Kon Knueppel has also been good for Buzz City, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor.

Hornets injury report

LaMelo Ball (right ankle): Probable

KJ Simpson (left AC joint sprain): Probable

Ryan Kalkbrenner (personal): Out

Josh Green (left shoulder): Out

Brandon Miller (left shoulder): Out

Grant Williams (right knee): Out

Bucks injury report