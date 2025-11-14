Though the Charlotte Hornets are 4-7, their rookie forward Kon Knueppel is putting up some solid numbers. Knueppel is averaging 16.6 PPG and 6.4 RPG and shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

Stats that have led the one and only Bill Simmons to already put out into the universe that Knueppel will be the Rookie of the Year, per The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“We’re not allowed to bet on this award, but I do think he’s a stealth Rookie of the Year candidate,” Simmons said. “He’s going to put up stats, play big minutes.”

The love Simmons has for Knueppel was evident during the draft, when Knueppel was drafted as the 4th pick coming out of Duke.

“I loved Knueppel in the draft. I think he looks like he’s 27 years old already,” Simmons said. “LaMelo’s out, he’s running offense for them. He rebounds; he’s always in the right spots doing the right things. And I think when LaMelo and Brandon Miller come back, because they kind of hit on Kalkbrenner. He’s like an actual 30 minutes a game half-decent center, but I want to see him when they have all their guys back.”

Additionally, Simmons made the case for Knueppel to play for the U.S. Olympic team in 2028 in Los Angeles, per Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire/Yahoo Sports.

“I'm guaranteeing he will be one of the 12 guys in 2028,” Simmons said. “He is perfect for international basketball. (He) can play multiple positions, can switch on defense, knows where to go and what to do, like very Derrick Whiteish. Just knows how to fit in with other guys and can shoot.”

Who would Knueppel play with if he plays for Team USA?

In 2024, the U.S. Olympic team featured the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, and Tyrese Haliburton, among others.

Two of those guys, Edwards and Haliburton, are likely to return for 2028. If Knueppel is fortunate enough to be on the team, he would play with them and other youngins.

Those names would include Cooper Flagg, Cade Cunningham, and Donovan Mitchell.