Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies features over 25 GobbleGums, which are consumable items that help the player stay alive. You don't use Essence to purchase them, but you also have no choice of which ones you receive. Furthermore, you need to level up your player to unlock more GobbleGums. And even more so, you need to stockpile on GobbleGums for your loadouts so you always have some for a serious run. Therefore, we created a guide on all GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and how you can get them.

All Call of Duty Black Ops 7 GobbleGums in Zombies

Overall, Black Ops 7 Zombies features over 40 GobbleGums, with different rarity groups indicating how good they are.

All Rare GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Anywhere But Here! – Teleports the player to a random location and blasts nearby zombies away

– Teleports the player to a random location and blasts nearby zombies away Arsenal Accelerator – Your Field Upgrade charges faster for five minutes

– Your Field Upgrade charges faster for five minutes Cache Back – Gives the player a Max-Ammo Power-Up

– Gives the player a Max-Ammo Power-Up Kill Joy – Gives the player an Insta-Kill Power-Up

Gives the player an Insta-Kill Power-Up Shields Up – For three minutes, player armor becomes twice as strong

– For three minutes, player armor becomes twice as strong Stock Option – For one minute, Ammo is taken from the player's stockpile instead of their weapon magazine

For one minute, Ammo is taken from the player's stockpile instead of their weapon magazine Temporal Gift – Power-Ups last longer (activates on next time-based power-up)

Power-Ups last longer (activates on next time-based power-up) Power Keg – Spawns a Full-Power Power Up

– Spawns a Full-Power Power Up Tactical Diffusion – Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion and gives everyone 2,000 Essence

Disables the next Nuke Power-Up explosion and gives everyone 2,000 Essence Aftertaste – Keep all of your Perks after being revived

Every Epic GobbleGum in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Exit Strategy – Activates Exfil vote upon use. Additionally, it reduces Zombie count during exfil.

– Activates Exfil vote upon use. Additionally, it reduces Zombie count during exfil. Free Fire – For 60 seconds, firing weapons (except Wonder Weapons) consumes no ammo

– For 60 seconds, firing weapons (except Wonder Weapons) consumes no ammo Nowhere But There! – Instantly teleports you to a random downed player and instantly revives nearby ones.

Instantly teleports you to a random downed player and instantly revives nearby ones. Profit Sharing – For two minutes, some of the essence you receive is earned by other players (Vice Versa)

For two minutes, some of the essence you receive is earned by other players (Vice Versa) Respin Cycle – Re-spins the weapon inside the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity

Re-spins the weapon inside the Mystery Box after it settles to one of equal or higher rarity Soda Fountan – The next Perk you purchase grants you an additional random Perk. Activates on your next Perk purchase.

The next Perk you purchase grants you an additional random Perk. Activates on your next Perk purchase. Who's Keeping Score? – Gives the player a Double-Points Power-Up

Gives the player a Double-Points Power-Up Explosive Flourish – Reloading creates explosion around you

Reloading creates explosion around you Requipment – Equipment slots refill over time

Equipment slots refill over time Power Vacuum – Kills have higher chance to spawn Power-Ups

Kills have higher chance to spawn Power-Ups Dead Drop – Increases Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment

All Legendary GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Crate Power – Next weapon received from the Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched (Activates on Box Spin)

Next weapon received from the Mystery Box comes Pack-a-Punched (Activates on Box Spin) Idle Eyes – For 30 seconds, Zombies ignore players and stand still

For 30 seconds, Zombies ignore players and stand still Immolation Liquidation – Gives the player a Fire Sale Power-Up

Gives the player a Fire Sale Power-Up On The House – Gives the player a Perk Can Power-Up

Gives the player a Perk Can Power-Up Phoenix Up – Revives all teammates and allows them to keep their perks

Revives all teammates and allows them to keep their perks Wall Power – The next weapon you purchase off a wall comes Pack-a-Punched (activates when you buy a weapon off the wall)

The next weapon you purchase off a wall comes Pack-a-Punched (activates when you buy a weapon off the wall) Wall to Wall Clearance – All Wall Buy costs reduced to 10 Essence for 30 seconds

All Wall Buy costs reduced to 10 Essence for 30 seconds Round Off – Rounds are prevented from advancing (lasts 2 rounds)

Rounds are prevented from advancing (lasts 2 rounds) Armor Gettin' – Receive three-plate armor vest & Full Plates

Receive three-plate armor vest & Full Plates Flavor Hex – Gives the player a random Ultra GobbleGum

– Gives the player a random Ultra GobbleGum Support Group – Gives ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Disciple Injection in order

– Gives ARC-XD, Mangler Cannon, Sentry Gun, and Disciple Injection in order Modified Chaos – Greatly reduce all Ammo Mod cooldowns

Every Ultra GobbleGum in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Hidden Power – Upgrades currently held weapon to a Legendary Rarity weapon

Upgrades currently held weapon to a Legendary Rarity weapon Near Death Experience – For three minutes, revive get revived by other players by being near them. Additionally, all revived players keep their perks.

– For three minutes, revive get revived by other players by being near them. Additionally, all revived players keep their perks. Perkaholic – Gives the player every Perk available on the map

– Gives the player every Perk available on the map Reign Drops – All Core Power-Ups spawn at once

– All Core Power-Ups spawn at once Wonderbar! – Upon the next Mystery Box spin, the next weapon will be a Wonder Weapon

– Upon the next Mystery Box spin, the next weapon will be a Wonder Weapon Gift Card – Gain 30,000 Essence (can't be combined with other bonuses)

– Gain 30,000 Essence (can't be combined with other bonuses) Time Out – Clear all Normal & Special Enemies and end the round (Normal spawning does not resume during this time)

All Whimsical GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies

Indiegestion – For three minutes, all Zombies filled experience flatulence

For three minutes, all Zombies filled experience flatulence Newtonian Negation – For three minutes, all zombies killed fall straight up

For three minutes, all zombies killed fall straight up Rainburps – Zombies killed belch rainbow bubbles

– Zombies killed belch rainbow bubbles Quacknarok – Zombies move around in rubber ducky tubes

– Zombies move around in rubber ducky tubes Die Pitched – Adds high-pitch voices to Zombies

– Adds high-pitch voices to Zombies Holiday Cheer – Festive decorations added to Zombies

How Do You Get GobbleGums In BO6 Zombies?

Players have a variety of ways to get GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies:

Article Continues Below

Leveling Up

Completing Rounds

Purchase from Store with COD Points

*Vault Edition Purchase

*Process cannot be repeated

Firstly, players receive GobbleGums from just completing rounds. It's completely random which GobbleGum you'll get at which Round, but it's usually the most sure-fire way to earn them. So hop into Zombies and have some fun while you earn some gum throughout.

Leveling up your character also earns you GobbleGums. Here are their unlock levels:

LEVEL GobbleGum 6 Aftertaste 9 Power Keg 14 Kill Joy 20 Power Vacuum 23 Stock Option 30 Requipment 32 Dead Drop 36 Round Off 39 Explosive Flourish

41 Hidden Power 45 Armor Gettin'

50 Gift Card

Lastly, you can buy GobbleGum packs with COD Points (aka real money) if you really want some. But personally, I recommend just trying to find them in-game for free.

Along with your normal loadout, you'll have a GobbleGum loadout you can edit before matches. So take your time to decide which ones will benefit your team the most.

Overall, that includes all GobbleGums in Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Zombies. We hope this guide helped you understand how GobbleGums work and how you can get them. These items can make a big difference during an intense game, so make good use of them. We wish you the best of luck as you use GobbleGums fight the unending waves of the dead.

Furthermore, check out some of our other Black Ops 7 guides. Whether you want to see all the Perks, or learn to how to exfil, we've got you covered.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.