Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has learned to embrace his role as a vocal leader over the years. He makes sure that his voice is being heard—even too literally.

The Hornets visited the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, with Ball spearheading the charge. In the first half, Ball screamed twice to get the ball from Sion James. He then drove to the lane before dishing it to Kon Kneuppel for the three-pointer.

Safe to say, Ball's hilarious hollering was heard from Canada all the way to Cambodia. But hey, it worked.

LaMelo Ball SCREAMED for the ball before finding Kon Knueppel for the three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Yv6e0L4l0f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old Ball's vision has always been top-notch, and he already saw how the play would develop. Elite playmakers have always talked about the importance of seeing a play even before it happens, and it looks like Ball has already acquired that ability.

It's also good to see him having fun on the floor again, as he was sidelined for an extended period due to a rash of injuries, which has slowed down his ascent. Ball has already missed six games this season.

Article Continues Below

Before facing the Raptors, the one-time All-Star was averaging 22.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.4 steals.

When healthy, he is one of the NBA's most electrifying guards, especially with his ball-handling and passing. His casual style can be deceiving, as he has a fiery competitiveness inside him.

The Hornets may be struggling to get wins, but with Ball on the court, they will always have a chance.

As of writing, they are down by a close margin versus the Raptors in the third quarter.