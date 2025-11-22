As the NBA world reacts to Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul's retirement announcement slated for the end of the 2025-26 season, he recevied a warm ovation while facing the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Paul, who announced he will be retiring at the end of this season, heard cheers on the road at the Spectrum Center.

When Paul first checked into the game toward the end of the first quarter, fans in the crowd cheered, perhaps realizing it's most likely the last time they'll watch of the NBA's elite point guards of his era.

Chris Paul enters the game in Charlotte for the last time on his retirement tour 🙌 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ZpGbHqQyfK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Amid the Clippers first and only visit to Charlotte, Hornets fans in the stands immediately understood the magnitude of Paul's entrance into the game, as the future Hall of Fame guard made his retirement announcement hours before tip-off. Chris Paul checked in for an ovation before finishing the first half with three points, three assists, and one rebound in 11 minutes.

Paul and the Clippers, who have dropped nine of their last 10 games, are looking for their fifth win of the season. Paul's struggled amidst his first 10 games in his return to Los Angeles. He's averaging 2.5 points on 27.3% shooting, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals in 13.7 minutes per game, which is a far cry from the numbers he produced last season for the San Antonio Spurs.

However, Paul isn't reprising the starting job he had with the Spurs, where he averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes a night. Still, this season, his 21st NBA season will be Paul's last.

Clippers' Chris Paul confirms 2025-26 will be his last season

Clippers veteran Chris Paul hinted at his retirement announcement on social media before making it official on Saturday as the future Hall of Fame guard will put a bow on his 21-year NBA career at the end of 2025-26.

The future first-ballot is a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, considering Paul is a 12-time All-Star and a nine-time All-Defensive Team guard. He's also a five-time assists champion, a six-time steals champion, and the 2013 MVP, as Paul has more than enough accolades to head toward Springfield, Massachusetts once eligible.

In the meantime, Paul's farewell tour marches on, with a stop in Cleveland to face the Cavs next on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.