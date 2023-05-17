Jerry Donatien is ClutchPoints' Charlotte Hornets beat reporter, covering everything from LaMelo Ball, analytical breakdowns and big-picture happenings. Jerry Donatien has worked for ClutchPoints since 2018. He is currently the company's Charlotte Hornets reporter, and he also does voiceovers on different sports stories. He worked the NBA All-Star weekend in 2019, the NCAA woman's tournament, and he interned with Beasley Media group.

Being one pick away from a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama does feel like a slap in the face. The San Antonio Spurs cashed out in the NBA Draft Lottery with the number one overall pick and everyone is well aware of who they will select. Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak and company have a bevy of options to pick from with the pool of players that are available. This should be one of the deepest drafts in recent memory. There should be some key franchise cornerstones & centerpieces potentially. Here’s what Charlotte could do with that pick.

Take the #2 overall prospect

Scoot Henderson is a damn good 2nd pick to have fall into your lap. With the G-League Ignite, he averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. He is a hyper-athletic guard that has the intangibles to play at either guard spot in today’s NBA. He has drawn comparisons to Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Ja Morant, and De’Aaron Fox, all guys that came in with sky-is-the-limit potential. Henderson has a great feel for the game and could easily become a franchise guard for years to come.

That raises the question though: can he play with LaMelo Ball? Absolutely. Ball has played his entire young career with other point guards that control the ball some during games. Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, and Dennis Smith have shared point guard duties with the Hornets’ star. The only concern would be if Charlotte decided to retain Rozier. He’s been a solid source of offense during his time in Buzz City, but it might be wise to move on from him to focus on building a backcourt with Ball & Henderson. Alongside the rest of that young core, that sounds like a bright future.

General manger Mitch Kupchak also had this to say about drafting another point guard alongside Ball:

“Yeah, I could see it. We’re getting a little bit more advanced in putting this team together. I think three years ago or even two years ago, I would’ve said without question that we’re going to take the best available player. That’s been our position for the last three or four years when you try to accumulate talent. I don’t think we’re where we need to be from a talent level, but we’ve got a lot more talent now than we did two or three years ago, so I think we can be a little bit picky and take into consideration not only the overall talent, but also the position.”

Draft the best potential fit

We could split hairs on two forwards that can elevate the Hornets as a team on both sides of the ball. Amen Thompson is one of the riskiest prospects available along with his brother Asur. Amen can be one of the five best athletes in the NBA by next year. He is more of a guard in terms of skill, but is 6’7 so he could play and guard wings. His most interesting skill is his playmaking ability. He can play on or off the ball with Ball sharing the floor with him. The biggest question mark about his game is his finishing ability around the rim and outside shooting. If he’s not dunking he struggles to convert contested layups. As for his jump shot, it could be a work in progress to see it become effective on the next level.

On the other hand, Brandon Miller is a more polished scorer than Thompson. He would excel as a spot-up shooter for the Hornets alongside a great playmaker. He has the size to shoot over the top of guys and finish around the rim. He shot 38% on his threes in his lone season at Alabama.

All three guys are great potential fits. Hornets fans are buying the Scoot Henderson hype for sure and is penciled in to head to Charlotte in nearly every mock draft. It has been a two-man race between him and Victor Wembanyama all year. The other two are interesting prospects as well that could improve this team from day one.

The 2023 NBA Draft is on June 22nd and the Charlotte Hornets are on the clock now since we all know who will go number one.