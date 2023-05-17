Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like Victor Wembanyama is excited to play for the San Antonio Spurs.

If that’s not clear with his immediate reaction after the Spurs won the first pick during the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday, then his first tweet in the wake of the event should convince everyone that he’s looking forward to coming to San Antonio.

On Twitter, Wembanyama wrote “Today was a good day.”

While Victor Wembanyama would have probably written the same thing even if it’s not the Spurs who ended up getting the top pick, there’s reason to believe he’s extra happy to see San Antonio win. After all, not only does the team boast a good development system for young players, but the franchise also has a history of helping generational talents transform into transcendent players in the NBA.

As many fans have said after the Spurs got the top pick and the right to select Wembanyama, the youngster could very well become the next great San Antonio big man after Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

Wembanyama will also be playing under the tutelage of a proven head coach in Gregg Popovich. A lot of NBA fans have seen how Coach Pop utilized Duncan and tap into his full potential. With that said, the San Antonio faithful sees the same thing happening to Wembanyama once he arrives in the NBA.

It will still be months before Wembanyama will be able to join the Spurs. But clearly, San Antonio fans aren’t the only ones ecstatic about it.