Hornets’ X-factor for 2021-22 season, and it’s not LaMelo Ball

All eyes will be on Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball in the 2021-22 season as the Hornets try to make a leap. However, teams have plenty of film on the reigning Rookie of the Year and will be sure to make his life harder on a nightly basis. Ball’s game will continue to grow and improve to counter what defenses throw at him, but he is going to have a lot of help from another young player on his squad who will prove to be the Hornets’ X-factor: Miles Bridges.

The youngster is set to have a breakout fourth season. After LaMelo, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier all missed a lot of time due to injury, Bridges held down the fort to keep the Hornets alive for the play-in tournament.

Bridges has been an electric player since coming into the league in 2018. He made his name by throwing down huge slams and catching lobs anywhere near the basket. He has plenty of memorable dunks on some of the league’s top shot-blocking giants.

However, Bridges isn’t just a dunker. His game has continued to grown during his time in the NBA. He has slowly become a good defender who can switch pick-and-roll and put pressure on the ball handler. Hornets head coach James Borrego has said on several different occasions that Bridges is their best defender, and he has usually been given the task of guarding the best opposing offensive player. He will do nothing but improve this upcoming season.

Bridges has also shown that he should be featured in the Hornets’ offense more, even with all their guys healthy. The forward averaged a little under 13 points a game this past season, but he scored over 15 in the last 10 games of the regular season and toppled over 25 points four times. He also shot a career-high 40 percent from deep, a massive improvement from his first two seasons. He is becoming a more reliable offensive threat and will take pressure off Ball, Rozier, and Hayward. The Hornets have the perfect 3-and-D guy at their disposal if that 3-point shooting is for real, but he is also capable of creating his own shots off the dribble.

Charlotte needs someone else to step up in a huge way in the 2021-22 season, other than the usual guys who carry the offense. Bridges is set to have a breakout kind of year and possibly be the reason why the Hornets find themselves in the playoffs.

Not to mention, Bridges and LaMelo Ball seem to be really good friends both on and off the court. Their chemistry will allow them to develop into a great young duo. They are already fun to watch with their ridiculous lob passes and finishes. They seem to always know where the other is on the court.

Hopefully, Miles Bridges’ game takes a big leap this upcoming season for the Charlotte Hornets.