The Cavs stayed true to JB Bickerstaff's uptempo gameplan to earn a strong win over the Magic, who sport one of the league's best defenses.

Heading into their matchup with the Orlando Magic, there was legitimate concern about how the Cleveland Cavaliers would find an offensive rhythm. Before tipoff, the Magic had the league's third-best defense, allowing only 109.3 points per 100 possession. While Orlando's defense seemed impenetrable, it wasn't invincible — the Magic struggle to contain opponents in transition, allowing 14.3 fast break points per game.

Considering they were a top-10 team scoring on the break, this could be a way for Cleveland to exploit a flaw in Orlando's defensive front. To beat the Magic, the Cavs had to pick up the pace and be careful with the basketball, which Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said was a point of emphasis heading into the matchup.

In the Cavs' impressive 121-111 win over Orlando, it's clear that picking up the pace was also a message Bickerstaff conveyed to his players behind the scenes.

Cavs push pace to beat Magic

Cleveland was on pace early in the fourth quarter to score 132.9 points in 100 offensive possessions against Orlando. While Bickerstaff eventually called off the dogs when the Cavs' lead ballooned to 11 in the fourth quarter, it's impressive how much higher the number could've gone if Cleveland's core rotation played the full 48. If that were to happen, the Cavs likely would've put up offensive efficiency numbers you only see in NBA 2K.

Either way, Cleveland had cracked the code to vanquish Orlando's magical defense. More often than not, the Cavs were across the timeline in less than three real-time seconds, giving them plenty of chances to score against a Magic defense that was never completely set. This approach only emboldened Cleveland, leaning on their strength of creating constant downhill pressure, leading to 20 attempts at the free throw line. But considering the Cavs only turned it over 10 times despite the increased pace, Cleveland achieved Bickerstaff's objective of making every opportunity on offense count in a win over a tough Orlando squad.

Where Bickerstaff won't be happy is the fact the Cavs were unable to contain the Magic defensively. Cleveland had a defensive rating of 112.2, higher than their eighth-ranked season-long number. There were possessions the Cavs were caught sleeping on defense, giving the Magic ample opportunity to keep the game close. But considering Cleveland has won plenty of games bludgeoning teams on that ned before, they can get a pass for a lackadaisical defensive performance every now and then.

More importantly, it showcases that deep down, the Cavs have the potential to be one of the most balanced teams in the NBA. Perhaps this win over an Eastern Conference leader will be when they finally feel like they're turning the corner — despite an 8-2 in their last 10 games.

With a difficult road trip looming, this is a win Cleveland desperately needed. Even better? It's the perfect preamble to Max Strus accepting his Emmy when the Cavs go down to South Beach on Friday to face the Miami Heat, Strus's former team.