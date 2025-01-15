Cooper Flagg continues his dominance in college basketball, as he helped Duke basketball extend their winning streak to 11 games after defeating Miami 89-54. It was a total team effort for the Blue Devils, and it was Flagg who did a little bit of everything for them. He finished the game with 13 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and he showed once again why he should be the No. 1 draft pick in 2025.

Flagg had just come off of a game where he scored 42 points against Notre Dame, but he's showing that there's more to his game than just getting a bucket. It seems as if he has great awareness and can find his teammates for easy shots, while also grabbing rebounds and pushing the ball in transition.

The freshman is definitely living up to all the hype that is coming to him, as he's currently averaging 19 points per game. The scary thing is that it looks like he's getting better with time, so it will be interesting to see what he looks like by the end of the season for Duke basketball.

Cooper Flagg continues to make strong case for No. 1 draft pick

Before Cooper Flagg even played a game for Duke basketball, it was obvious that he was going to be the favorite for the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA in 2025. Fans of several NBA teams that are currently rebuilding or tanking have their eyes set on Flagg, and it's no surprise, especially with the way that he's been playing for Duke basketball this season.

The Blue Devils are now 15-2 on the season, and many people will want to see if they can make a run during March Madness. With Flagg and the players surrounding him, there's a good chance that they'll do so, and the Duke star will continue to show why he's the best player in the nation.