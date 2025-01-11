Duke basketball continues to be buoyed by Cooper Flagg's brilliance on the court. The Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 86-78 in Saturday's ACC contest, and the star guard put on another historic display.

Flagg tallied 42 points, breaking both the ACC and Duke freshman scoring records while marking the highest single-game point total for a Blue Devil since JJ Redick in 2006.

Flagg has proved once again that his greatness is no “flash in the pan.” He shot 11-of-14 from the field, connected on four of his six jumpers from behind the arc, and sank 16-of-17 free throws.

Leading Duke in points per game (17.5), rebounds (8.5) and assists (3.7) and blocks (1.3), Flagg has become the Blue Devils' primary weapon in his first 16 collegiate appearances.

Duke basketball saved by Cooper Flagg's big day

There was a brief period of doubt for Duke in the second half when Notre Dame trimmed an 18-point lead to just four. Flagg's clutch shooting, especially from the charity stripe, became the defining factor in the win.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer previously touched on the uniqueness of Flagg, which seems like perfect timing given Saturday's memorable outing.

“I think the greatest thing about Coop is every day the person that he is, besides the games,” Scheyer told Jess Sims, via College GameDay. “If you came to one of our practices, his energy is contagious. He's bouncing off the walls. He knows no other way than to go 100%. That feeds off on the entire team. When your best player has that approach, has that attitude every day. And because of that, he's gotten better. Because of that, we've won a lot. And he makes everybody better around him.”

Flagg will continue his remarkable freshman campaign when No. 4 Duke hosts Miami on January 14. Already surpassing Duke greats like Redick, the excitement building around his rise is unparalleled.