For 39 and a half minutes of Tuesday's Duke-Kentucky matchup, Cooper Flagg showed why he's the consensus No. 1 pick in next June's NBA draft. The 17-year-old dominated the Wildcats to the tune of 26 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Then, his inexperience finally showed.

After Duke blew a nine-point lead, head coach Jon Scheyer put the ball in the freshman's hands in the final minute with the game tied. Flagg turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, sealing a 77-72 upset win for Kentucky.

“Coach trusted me to go and make a play,” Flagg said of the sequence.” I'm glad he had that trust in me to put the ball in my hands. I'm looking for it in that moment. It didn't work out, but I'm still going to look for it no matter what.”

While Flagg's game-deciding turnovers will make headlines, his performance left many positives for NBA executives.

Cooper Flagg flashes No. 1 pick potential during marquee loss

The 6-foot-9 Duke forward showed why he is one of the most well-rounded players in college basketball. His defensive impact was on full display as he used his athleticism and seven-foot wingspan to overwhelm Kentucky while guarding across multiple positions.

Offensively, Flagg displayed a growing skillset that has left NBA scouts encouraged regarding his ceiling at the next level. The Maine native scored nine points in the final eight minutes as Scheyer leaned on him down the stretch. He attacked Kentucky's defense from all three levels, finishing the game 9-of-19 from the field, 1-of-5 from three and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Flagg flashed a smooth handle in isolation, often working to a mid-range jumper. While he only hit one, he looked comfortable shooting from three off the dribble and the catch. And he was willing to use his size to post-up or back defenders down off the dribble.

The freshman also flashed some playmaking ability.

Flagg's ascension has picked up steam over the last year and a half. He dominated Nike's EYBL 16U circuit in the summer of 2023, averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 4.5 blocks per game. He reclassified after the performance, skipping a year of high school to attend Duke and making the cutoff for the 2025 NBA draft by just 10 days.

This summer, he turned heads after being selected to the USA Basketball Select Team, who practiced against the USA's Olympic squad ahead of the Paris games. The forward impressed during scrimmages against NBA superstars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker and others.

Flagg will continue to generate buzz throughout this season as the top prize in next June's loaded NBA draft. Front offices and fans will get their next glimpse at him when Duke hosts Wofford on Saturday.