As a result of a deadly shooting that took place at Albany State University, other Georgia HBCUs are enhancing their security as their homecoming weekends approach. Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Savannah State University have all announced their plans to improve campus security.

Last week, during a homecoming concert at Albany State, De'Morion Tayshawn Daniels was sadly shot and killed on campus. Daniels was not an Albany State student. Five other people were also injured during the shooting. According to Albany police, three of the five victims suffered gunshot wounds. The victims ages range between 13 and 20 years old. Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Morehouse and Spelman have released a joint statement regarding their security update surrounding homecoming. “Spelhouse” will be working with their campus police departments, Clark Atlanta University, the Morehouse School of Medicine, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of students, staff, alumni, and visitors during homecoming.

“Our top priority is the well-being of our students, employees, alumni, and our campuses’ guests. We have made significant, proactive investments in preventative measures to protect our community and uphold the SpelHouse legacy,” the statement read, while not being specific on any upgrades or changes. “This year, we have secured law enforcement in the hundreds and created secure entry and exit points for paid attendees.”

Savannah State University homecoming security enhancements include the use of airport-style metal detectors at all entry points, bag checks, as well as the use of K-9 units. In addition to a clear bag policy. “Safety is our top priority,” school officials said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to create a welcoming environment for all.”

HBCU homecomings usually bring thousands of people from all over the country to attend. Clark Atlanta also had their homecoming last weekend and brought more than 25,000 people to campus.