Cult of the Lamb Disappearing Shrine Bug: How to fix the Disappearing Shrine Bug

A minor bug causes a lot of frustration to players. Thankfully, there’s a quick fix on the Cult of the Lamb Disappearing Shrine Bug. If you’re one of the players looking for a fix, look no further. Here’s how to fix the Disappearing Shrine Bug.

The Shrine is an integral part of your cult in the game, so having it disappear could leave you frustrated. You might think that this issue is only temporary, so you venture out for another Crusade. But lo and behold, when you return to your camp, the shrine is still not there! The disappearing shrine bug causes the shrine’s model to disappear from the camp, but the followers assigned to worship it will remain there, praying. However, since the model is no longer there, you cannot interact with it anymore. This locks you out from harvesting Devotion or claiming any new Divine Inspiration. This bug also appears to affect players from across all platforms.

You check your crafting bench in hopes that you can build yourself a new shrine. However, the game will not let you do this because you already have a Shrine – you just can’t see it. What should you do to fix the disappearing shrine bug?

The answer is quite simple, if not a big hassle. To fix the Disappearing Shrine Bug in Cult of the Lamb, you simply have to return to the main menu and reload your save. It’s that simple, and unfortunately, the only fix for the bug right now. Massive Monster has acknowledged this bug and is working on a fix, but as of version 1.0.1, the issue has not been fixed yet. Hopefully, when the time comes that this bug gets fixed, it won’t require us to restart our game, because a lot of us have progressed quite far in our own saves at this point.