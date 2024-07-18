NBA 2K24 players have a chance to receive a free 100 OVR Dirk Nowitzki MyTEAM player item, among other rewards for a limited time. The former Dallas Maverick and current Hall-of-Famer makes for an excellent 100 OVR player item, and you can get him, and other rewards, for free. Although Nowitzki's old team wasn't able to win it all this year, the developers still want to celebrate the legend's career by giving everyone a chance to get him.

How Do You Get A Free Dark Matter Dirk Nowitzki In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?

To unlock a free 100 OVR Maestro Dirk Nowitzki in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, you need to win games in MyTEAM Seasonal Modes as a Wheel Spin or Door Game Prize. The MyTEAM seasonal modes include:

Triple Threat (Offline or Online)

Clutch Time (Offline or Online)

Salary Cap

Unlimited

However, typical NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Challenges, this is a Rewards Refresh Challenge. This means you actually don't have a 100% guaranteed chance to earn the item. Instead of receiving a 100 OVR Maestro Dirk Nowitzki you could receive prize like:

99 OVR Regal Cade Cunningham

NBA Champions Deluxe Pack (5 Cards)

Season 8 Prize Basketball

98 OVR Aftershock Nicolas Batum

Therefore, even if you do not receive a 100 OVR Dirk Nowitzki, you'll still receive something good for winning just one game. Multiple modes offer multiple Wheel Spin or Door Game prizes. To view a game mode's prize, just select it and use the D-pad to navigate through the rewards.

While this challenge leaves everything up to chance, at least you can play your preferred more. So if you like Triple Threat or Unlimited, you can just play those modes and still make progress. You could even play Online versions of the modes with friends to work together and receive some good items. Regardless, there's a variety of ways to get a 100 OVR Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki was also recently named as one of NBA 2K24's GOAT Series items. Overall, these items represent the best in the game and have no weaknesses. Nowitzki is one of few GOAT Series players, along with legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and more.

And there's not much else to say about the man. The Dallas Mavericks legend helped his team win the 2011 NBA Finals, earning the Finals MVP award ini the process. Throughout his career and even today, many consider Nowitzki to be one of the best power forwards of all time.

Overall, that includes everything to know about unlocking a free 100 OVR Dirk Nowitzki in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. We wish you the best of luck in unlocking this great player item.

In other news, NBA 2K25 was recently announced, featuring Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum. Tatum also graces the All-Star Edition cover with WNBA player A'ja Wilson. Lastly, Vince Carter rounds out the trio, as he will be featured on the game's Hall of Fame Edition.

