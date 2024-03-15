NBA 2K24 MyTEAM is offering players a chance to get a free Galaxy Opal Allan Houston player item (97 OVR). Instead of paying for packs or boxes, this opportunity allows you to earn a free player item by completing a challenge instead. Overall, it provides a great reason to step back into some 2K and earn some free rewards. So, how do you get this free Galaxy Opal item?
How Do You Get A Free Galaxy Opal Allan Houston In NBA 2K24?
Earn Galaxy Opal Allan Houston when you win 50 games of Triple Threat Online in MyTEAM 🙌
Expires in 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/LZW5H7i2tW
— NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) March 15, 2024
To get a Free Galaxy Opal Allan Houston in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, players must win 50 total games of Triple Threat between March 15th – April 26th, 2024. Overall, the challenge gives you six total weeks to complete. Essentially, you'd could win two games per day or more and you should earn it within 25 days.
Overall, it's not the most difficult challenge we've seen for a player item, but it will surely take time to earn. Therefore, we recommend just slowly earning progress each week. If you start now, you can just focus on winning 10 games per week, and you'll earn it with an extra seven days remaining. We believe the player item is well worth it, considering its OVR and rarity.
The former 11th overall pick of the 1993 NBA Draft played 12 total seasons in the league, mostly for the New York Knicks. He earned two All-Star nods, and ranks second among all franchise players in three points made. Furthermore, he displayed effectiveness and accuracy as a shooter, leading the league in Free Throw % during the 2002-2003 season.
Despite his long tenure, Houston, like many others, unfortunately never won it all. He and the Knicks earned an opportunity to win the 1999 NBA Finals, but fell to the Spurs. Regardless of this fact, we feel it's cool to see 2K remember his legacy for Knicks fans.
In other news, keep your eyes out on all the new Locker Codes for NBA 2K24. Furthermore, make sure to earn any remaining rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER in Season 5
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more weekly gaming info.