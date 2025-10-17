A lot of change happened across the NBA last season, as a new era began with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder cementing themselves as the team to beat in the league. The Thunder captured their first NBA championship, Gilgeous-Alexander claimed the MVP award, and this young team in Oklahoma City isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Will any of the other 29 teams be able to dethrone the Thunder?

Well, nothing will be easy for Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. as they go from being the hunters to the hunted, especially in a very crowded Western Conference full of All-NBA-level talents and three legends still chasing what could be one final ring.

Kevin Durant joined the 52-win Houston Rockets this offseason, and LeBron James is entering Year 23 with Luka Doncic by his side on the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, and how can we forget Stephen Curry still playing at an insane level with the Golden State Warriors?

Outside of these three superstars and their respective teams, other superstars like Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, and Victor Wembanyama have their eyes set on becoming the best in the West.

Other than Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander once again entering the year as MVP favorites, Giannis Antetokounmpo still looms large in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Will the Milwaukee Bucks finally end their cold streak, or could we see other young, rising teams like the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, or Orlando Magic break through?

No matter what, every team in the East will still need to get past the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, two teams that have rightfully put themselves at the forefront of the championship equation.

So, what will happen with the NBA awards during the 2025-26 season, and which team will ultimately claim the championship in June?

All of these questions, and more, were asked to 40 different NBA media members, some of whom are official voters, entering the new season for ClutchPoints' 2025-26 NBA preseason media poll.

Among the questions asked were predictions for all major awards, predictions for the Eastern and Western Conferences, their pick for the NBA Finals, and which player is the most likely to make their first All-Star appearance.

The percentages are reflective of the 40 votes cast in each category, starting with the league's MVP award.

Nikola Jokic to reclaim MVP glory?

Full Voting Results:

1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 42.5% [17 votes]

2. Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) – 17.5% [7 votes]

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – 15.0% [6 votes]

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T5. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T5. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 5.0% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

After coming up short in his quest to win the MVP award for a third consecutive season, Nikola Jokic is viewed as the heavy favorite to reclaim the award during the 2025-26 NBA season. If he is able to capture his fourth MVP award, Jokic would become just the sixth player ever to win the award in four different seasons, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6), Michael Jordan (5), Bill Russell (5), LeBron James (4), and Wilt Chamberlain (4).

Jokic is the best player in the league right now, and it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that NBA media members believe he enters the year as the favorite once again.

The most shocking result from the preseason media poll regarding the MVP voting is that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning league MVP, only received three votes and is behind both Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Gilgeous-Alexander is still just 27 years old, and if he can lead the Thunder to more than 68 wins, he will have yet another strong case for MVP.

As far as underrated MVP picks, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Jalen Brunson are all interesting options to discuss.

Whereas Steph and the Warriors will be looking to compete at the top of the West, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are a growing force. Given his length and skills as a scorer from anywhere, it won't be long until Wemby is consistently finishing inside the top three in the MVP voting.

With how open the Eastern Conference is, Jalen Brunson also has a path to being in the MVP mix, especially if the New York Knicks can claim the 1-seed in the conference. But another name in the East is lurking, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who received the third-most votes in the media poll, could easily single-handedly carry the Milwaukee Bucks.

This is a very interesting and open MVP race entering the 2025-26 season.

Cooper Flagg's clear path to Rookie of the Year

Full Voting Results:

1. Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks) – 92.5% [37 votes]

2. Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz) – 7.5% [3 votes]

Unlike the MVP race, this year's Rookie of the Year race is pretty much decided entering the new season. Unless Cooper Flagg gets injured, he is the overwhelming favorite to win the ROTY award and cement his place as a future All-Star in this league during his first year.

Flagg can do a little bit of everything. Aside from being a 6'9″ forward who can play on the interior and be a rebounding threat, Flagg is a very willing passer from the perimeter. He also isn't afraid to pull up and knock down jumpers from the outside. The Dallas Mavericks got extremely lucky in the draft lottery, and now they have a young star to pair with Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and their experienced roster.

Outside of Flagg, the only other player to receive votes for ROTY in the preseason media poll was Ace Bailey. The Utah Jazz are still rebuilding, which is why there will be plenty of opportunities for Bailey to show off on offense, which could inflate his numbers in the Rookie of the Year race.

No clear frontrunner for Most Improved Player

Full Voting Results:

1. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) – 27.5% [11 votes]

2. Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers) – 17.5% [7 votes]

T3. Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) – 10.0% [4 votes]

T3. Derrick White (Boston Celtics) – 10.0% [4 votes]

4. Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T5. Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T5. Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T5. Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T5. Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) – 5.0% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers)

Every year, the one NBA awards race that is a complete toss-up is the Most Improved Player award. Last season, Dyson Daniels staked his claim to the award, snapping a five-year trend where the award had gone to a first-time All-Star. Over the years, scoring has been a key measure of a player's growth, which is why Amen Thompson and Andrew Nembhard are at the top of the preseason poll.

With Fred VanVleet out for the year, the Rockets will need someone to step up as a primary ball-handler and scorer next to Kevin Durant. That player will be Thompson, especially after taking a massive step forward as a two-way star last year. In Nembhard's case, he will be the Indiana Pacers' starting point guard with Tyrese Haliburton out for the year.

Derrick White is another player who will benefit from seeing his team's star sidelined, as White becomes the Boston Celtics' second option next to Jaylen Brown with Jayson Tatum sidelined.

If there is one underrated and sneaky pick for Most Improved Player, it has to be Shaedon Sharpe. The Portland Trail Blazers guard has an immediate opportunity to become his team's leading scorer, and that is evident from averaging just under 30 points per game in the preseason. The Blazers believe Sharpe is a future All-Star in the making, and this could be his breakout season.

More of the same for Sixth Man of the Year?

Full Voting Results:

1. Jordan Clarkson (New York Knicks) – 30.0% [12 votes]

2. Naz Reid (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 17.5% [7 votes]

T3. De'Andre Hunter (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T3. Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T3. Josh Hart (New York Knicks) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T3. Ty Jerome (Memphis Grizzlies) – 7.5% [3 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Caris LeVert (Detroit Pistons), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), Cason Wallace & Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City Thunder), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), TJ McConnell (Indiana Pacers), Collin Sexton (Charlotte Hornets), Bruce Brown (Denver Nuggets), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Atlanta Hawks)

Jordan Clarkson won the Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2020-21 NBA season. Naz Reid won the award during the 2023-24 season. Entering the 2025-26 season, both Clarkson and Reid are once again favorites for this award.

The Knicks will be contending for the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season, coming off their deep postseason run, and Clarkson chose to join this team as a key bench talent after being waived by the Utah Jazz. Throughout his career, Clarkson has always been a dependable and electric scoring option off the bench, which is exactly what the Knicks were lacking, especially in their backcourt.

Over in Minnesota, Reid will once again be counted on as a force in the second unit and a change-of-pace center to replace Rudy Gobert. His shooting abilities and toughness make Reid one of the most impactful frontcourt players in the league in terms of plus-minus.

Scoring and team success are two very important metrics every year in the Sixth Man of the Year race, which is why it appears as if Clarkson has the upper hand entering the new season.

Eastern Conference dominates Coach of the Year discussion

Full Voting Results:

1. Jamahl Mosley (Orlando Magic) – 45.0% [18 votes]

T2. Quin Snyder (Atlanta Hawks) – 10.0% [4 votes]

T2. Mike Brown (New York Knicks) – 10.0% [4 votes]

3. Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T4. Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T4. JB Bickerstaff (Detroit Pistons) – 5.0% [2 votes]

T4. David Adelman (Denver Nuggets) – 5.0% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Mitch Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers), Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers), Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), JJ Redick (Los Angeles Lakers)

Which team will be the biggest surprise and show the most growth during the 2025-26 NBA season? That is the question you need to ask yourself when trying to decide who to choose for the Coach of the Year award.

Last season, Kenny Atkinson led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 64-win season in his first year, the organization's second-best record ever, which is why he was very deserving of this honor. While a coach and team in the West could emerge as the biggest surprise, it's much more likely that it happens in the East because of how wide open that conference is.

The two teams many believe could follow in the Indiana Pacers' footsteps and take that next step are the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, making Jamahl Mosley and Quin Snyder early favorites for the Coach of the Year award.

Before Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs went down with injuries last year, the Magic were 17-9 and looking like a legitimate threat at the top of the East standings. Mosley has proven to be one of the better defensive-minded coaches in the league, and he has Orlando in a position to make a huge leap during the 2025-26 season.

Snyder also has a really strong-looking roster entering the new year, as the Hawks made several key acquisitions this offseason by bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. Along with having Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, and Trae Young, Snyder has a great blend of young, rising talents and experienced veterans.

Do not be shocked if the Hawks finally emerge from their mediocre ways to contend at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Time for Victor Wembanyama's first DPOY

Full Voting Results:

1. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 87.5% [35 votes]

T2. Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 2.5% [1 vote]

T2. Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks) – 2.5% [1 vote]

T2. Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) – 2.5% [1 vote]

T2. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) – 2.5% (1 vote)

T2. Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans) – 2.5% [1 vote]

If Victor Wembanyama had played in 65 games last season and not been diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder, then he would've been the reigning Defensive Player of the Year entering the 2025-26 NBA season. This is not to take anything away from Evan Mobley, who won the award, but Wembanyama was the clear favorite for the award before his season came to an end.

After all, he averaged 3.83 blocks per game, the highest average any player in the league has recorded since Alonzo Mourning blocked 3.91 shots per game during the 1998-99 season. Wembanyama standing in the paint is completely unfair to begin with, and the fact that he can actually move his feet and stay in front of his opponents on the perimeter means he will be at the front of the Defensive Player of the Year conversation until he retires.

The only way Wembanyama doesn't win this award is if he fails to play 65 games. As for everyone else, they will still be honored with All-Defensive recognition.

Best & Worst regular-season records

Outside of making their predictions for the awards during the 2025-26 NBA season, all 40 media members were asked questions about how they think the Eastern and Western Conferences will play out. More specifically, they were asked which teams would finish with the best and worst records in the league.

Article Continues Below

Here are the voting results for this category, starting with the team NBA media members believe will be the best team in the league entering the playoffs.

Full Voting Results (Best record):

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 80.0% [32 votes]

2. Cleveland Cavaliers – 10% [4 votes]

3. New York Knicks – 5.0% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors

To nobody's surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder received 80% of the media votes to finish with the best record during the 2025-26 season after winning 68 games and a championship last year. Right behind them were the Cleveland Cavaliers, who owned the best record in the Eastern Conference during the 2024-25 season.

The Thunder are bringing back their entire roster from their championship run, and this young group is only going to get better. It is not hard to believe that they could not only record the most wins again but also exceed the 68-win mark from last year.

In the eyes of NBA media members, there is no other team in the Western Conference that has a chance to outperform the Thunder in the regular season.

Now, time for everyone's favorite category: Who will finish the NBA season with the worst record?

Full Voting Results (Worst record):

1. Utah Jazz – 50.0% [20 votes]

2. Brooklyn Nets – 35.0% [14 votes]

3. Washington Wizards – 12.5% [5 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Charlotte Hornets

Many teams around the league have taken a big step forward in recent years and have gone from a rebuilding franchise to one that can make some noise. Unfortunately for the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets, they are still forging a new identity and figuring out what their futures look like.

Half of the NBA media members who participated in ClutchPoints' preseason poll believe the Jazz will finish with the worst record in the league, which makes sense given that they just finished with the worst record in the NBA with only 17 wins.

Outside of Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz have a lot of young, unproven talents looking to make the most of their opportunity. Perhaps the additions of Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. will be enough to help Utah find its footing.

As for the Nets, it is clear that they will be tanking during the 2025-26 season after utilizing five first-round picks on players for the future of the organization. Not to mention, owner Joe Tsai recently told the All-in Podcast that he hopes Brooklyn will “get a good pick” in the 2026 NBA Draft. Well, that basically confirms the Nets' goals this season!

Eastern & Western Conference predictions

Who will win the Eastern Conference?

1. New York Knicks – 52.5% [21 votes]

2. Cleveland Cavaliers – 20% [8 votes]

3. Orlando Magic – 15.0% [6 votes]

4. Atlanta Hawks – 10.0% [4 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Detroit Pistons

The Eastern Conference has always been extremely hard to predict. Since the 2016-17 season, the 1-seed in the East has reached the NBA Finals just once, and that was the Boston Celtics in 2024. Last season, it was the Indiana Pacers as the 4-seed who shocked everyone and made it to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they fell in seven games to the Thunder.

With the Pacers and Celtics expected to take steps back because of injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum, respectively, the Knicks enter the year as the favorites to win the East, with the Cavaliers right there with them. Whereas Cleveland finished with the best record in the conference last season, the Knicks finished third and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

These are clearly the top two teams in the East entering the year, but again, don't forget about the Magic and Hawks. These are two young, dynamic, and athletic teams with plenty of depth, and that was the exact design of the Pacers last year. It takes more than one or two stars to win in the playoffs, which is why both Orlando and Atlanta could wind up being the biggest surprises in the East.

Who will win the Western Conference?

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 60.0% [24 votes]

2. Denver Nuggets – 25.0% [10 votes]

3. Golden State Warriors – 10.0% [4 votes]

4. Los Angeles Lakers – 5.0% [2 votes]

Over in the Western Conference, NBA media members still can't come to terms with the Thunder not staking claim to their moment.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren continuing to grow coming off their championship, the Thunder are the best team until proven otherwise. Plus, the mentality and makeup of this group to remain humble even after winning a championship is extremely impressive.

If there is one team that could possibly dethrone the Thunder, some media members believe it's the Denver Nuggets with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. After all, the Nuggets did take Oklahoma City to seven games in their Western Conference semifinals matchup.

2026 NBA Finals predictions

Who will win the 2026 NBA Finals?

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 57.5% [23 votes]

2. Denver Nuggets – 22.5% [9 votes]

3. Golden State Warriors – 10.0% [4 votes]

4. New York Knicks – 7.5% [3 votes]

5. Los Angeles Lakers – 2.5% [1 vote]

Will the Thunder become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Warriors did so in 2017 and 2018? Everyone always wants to throw this word around like it's nothing nowadays, but the Thunder could cement themselves as the NBA's latest dynasty if they can achieve such.

There are no surprises in the preseason media poll, with the Thunder being followed by the Nuggets as the second favorite to possibly win a championship, especially since they were the closest team in the West to taking down the Thunder last season.

It is surprising to see NBA media members still have a lot of faith in the Warriors, more so than the Knicks, in a smoother, easier Eastern Conference. The Warriors certainly have the talent needed to compete for a championship with Jimmy Butler and now the addition of Al Horford, but whether or not Golden State can remain healthy is the question at large.

Of the 40 votes cast, 37 of them went to a team in the Western Conference to win the 2026 NBA Finals.

Who is most likely to be a first-time All-Star?

Full Voting Results:

1. Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic) – 47.5% [19 votes]

2. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 17.5% [7 votes]

T3. Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) – 7.5% [3 votes]

T3. Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) – 7.5% [3 votes]

4. Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) -5.0% [2 votes]

Others receiving one vote: Ivica Zubac (Los Angeles Clippers), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks), Jalen Green (Phoenix Suns), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Norman Powell (Miami Heat)

This is always the most fun category in the NBA preseason awards poll simply because it gives everyone a player to cheer and root for, regardless of whether they cover that team or not.

Last year, media members made the no-brainer choice of Victor Wembanyama being a first-time All-Star, and Jalen Williams was right behind him in the voting. Well, both players went on to become first-time All-Stars.

This year, Franz Wagner is the favorite to be a first-time All-Star out of the Eastern Conference, followed by Chet Holmgren. Before he suffered an oblique injury that sidelined him for over a month, Wagner ranked 19th in the league and 11th in the Eastern Conference in scoring.

Upon returning from his injury, Wagner recorded at least 20 points in 28 of the 35 games he played in. There is no doubt that he will continue to grow as a scorer and overall facilitator for the Magic entering his fifth season.

Unfortunately for Holmgren, he wasn't able to make a big impact during last season because of a fracture in his hip that sidelined him for almost three months. The 7'1″ big man proved what he was capable of doing on both ends of the court during the Thunder's championship run, and he will surely stand out, especially on defense, if he remains healthy during the regular season.