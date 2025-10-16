With the beginning of the 2025-26 NBA regular season looming, ClutchPoints took the time to rank the league's top 100 players. The list saw some young stars take leaps up the board. However, veteran players and former All-Stars saw their ranking slip dramatically. Anfernee Simons, Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Paul George, and Rudy Gobert all fell more than 20 spots.

George is unlikely to play for the Philadelphia 76ers in their regular season opener. Regardless of if he is on the court or not for game 1 of 82, the pressure is on him to rebound. However, the 35-year-old did not inspire a lot of faith from ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel. George was comfortable at No. 20 last season, and the forward fell all the way to No. 49 in 2025.

The 76ers forward is not the only aging star to see his rank fall. Gobert figures to be a key piece of the Minnesota Timberwolves' season as they try to return to the Western Conference Finals for the third straight season. However, the former Defensive Player of the Year slipped all the way to No. 75 on this year's list.

Simons, Beal, and Porzingis all changed teams this offseason. Porzingis was a part of a big trade that sent him to the Atlanta Hawks. He, along with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, are one of the popular dark horse picks in a wide open Eastern Conference. Simons and Beal also have a chance to contribute to playoff contenders, but the belief in them has been shaken.

Beal has a chance for a new start with the Los Angeles Clippers this season. Simons does as well, joining the Boston Celtics to help fill the hole left by Jayson Tatum. Despite the opportunities before them, both stars slipped in ClutchPoints' rankings.

All five stars have a chance to bounce back this season. However, if their struggles continue, they could fall outside of the top 100 by this time next year.