While the Oklahoma City Thunder are clear frontrunners to repeat as NBA champions, the league as a whole has never before been so deep. Polarity has been evident for years now, as a different team has hoisted the Larry O'Brien in each of the last seven seasons. All 30 teams around the league have legitimate talent to be excited about, and the 2025-26 campaign will truly be anybody's game.

With that said, here are record, standings, and postseason predictions for every team in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Record prediction: 57-25

Playoff prediction: 1 seed, lose in Eastern Conference Finals in seven games

The Cleveland Cavaliers might win fewer regular season games than they did last year. That wouldn't be indicative of major regression on the roster, though. Instead it may be inevitable because another near-record-setting undefeated start is unlikely. The Cavaliers are still good enough to again earn the top seed in the East, especially with the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers suffering major injuries to their star power. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley form arguably the best big four in the NBA. Mitchell and Garland score at will, while Mobley and Allen lock down the paint on defense.

New York Knicks

Record prediction: 55-27

Playoff prediction: 2 seed, lose in NBA Finals in six games

The New York Knicks' biggest weakness in recent years has been depth. Tom Thibodeau tended to wear his key rotation players down. Mike Brown is now at the helm, and he will need to find reliable players outside of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. The Knicks have championship potential, but they will need Brunson and Towns to step up on defense. Bridges, Anunoby, and Hart are elite point-of-attack defenders, but teams were still able to find success targeting New York's point guard and center in the pick-and-roll in the playoffs last year.

Orlando Magic

Record prediction: 54-28

Playoff prediction: 3 seed, lose in conference semifinals in seven games

The Orlando Magic have long had a young, athletic, deep, and defensively-minded core. They've also long needed more shooting in order for that core to take the next step. The team added a dream fit in the form of Desmond Bane in the offseason. While the trade for Bane cost a pretty penny, it was worth it because it will maximize guys like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Tyus Jones was also added to bring more 3-point volume and efficiency.

Atlanta Hawks

Record prediction: 47-35

Playoff prediction: 4 seed, lose in first round in six games

The Atlanta Hawks made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2020-21. They've disappointed ever since, but there is a path to more wins this season. Trae Young combines 3-point shooting and playmaking unlike any other player. The hope is that Dyson Daniels will mask his shortcomings. Jalen Johnson also looked like a potential star before he was hurt last season, and improvement can be expected from former number one pick Zaccharie Risacher. The Hawks will also improve because they had one of the best offseasons this summer, which included the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Philadelphia 76ers

Record prediction: 47-35

Playoff prediction: 5 seed, lose in conference semifinals in six games

The Philadelphia 76ers are primed for a big bounce-back season. In fact, their projected 23-game increase here, off their record from last season, is by far the best projected improvement. The 76ers were riddled by injuries last season, and the big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey spent almost no time on the floor together. Granted, injuries are always a concern for the latter two, so it could all come crashing down again in 2025-26.

Jared McCain is also already dealing with a thumb injury. He was the frontrunner to win the Rookie of the Year award last year before a torn meniscus prematurely ended his season. The silver lining of last year's down year was that Quentin Grimes was able to establish himself as a really good player. Grimes just signed his qualifying offer to return to Philadelphia.

Detroit Pistons

Record prediction: 45-37

Playoff prediction: 6 seed, lose in first round in seven games

The Detroit Pistons went from tying the record for the longest NBA losing streak ever (28) in 2023-24 to becoming the six-seed last season. Many are projecting another big improvement, but stagnation might be a possibility for the team led by Cade Cunningham.

Milwaukee Bucks

Record prediction: 43-39

Playoff prediction: 7 seed, lose in first round in five games

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard duo didn't pan out as expected, so the Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era. Myles Turner was the team's big offseason addition. Opposing teams will struggle to score inside with Antetokounmpo and Turner locking down the painted area. The team lacks in the guard department, though.

Boston Celtics

Record prediction: 40-42

Playoff prediction: 8 seed, lose in first round in six games

As mentioned before, the Celtics are in a gap year of sorts. Jayson Tatum is out for the season, so the team decided to get their finances in check and trade Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Jaylen Brown will have the opportunity to prove himself as a top option, and perhaps somebody will step up from a seemingly underwhelming young core, but the Celtics championship window will likely be under hiatus this season. They shouldn't fall completely out of the playoff picture, though.

Toronto Raptors

Record prediction: 40-42

Playoff prediction: 9 seed, lose in Play-in tournament

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of money invested into a seemingly mediocre core. Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickly are solid players, but they might not be good enough to get out of the Play-in Tournament. They are almost definitely not bad enough to get a high draft pick, either. Speaking of draft picks, the first-round selection of Collin Murray-Boyles was somewhat surprising because Murray-Boyles' skill set seems somewhat repetitive with what is already on the roster.

Miami Heat

Record prediction: 36-46

Playoff prediction: 10 seed, lose in Play-in tournament

The Miami Heat's season is taking a hit before it has even started, as Tyler Herro will miss time with a foot injury. The Heat have a bunch of gritty players who fit the “Heat Culture,” but they might not have enough talent to make a significant run in the Eastern Conference. Bam Adebayo is a good player, but he can't do it by himself, and the Heat struggled after Jimmy Butler's departure last season.

Indiana Pacers

Record prediction: 34-48

Playoff prediction: N/A

Like the Celtics, the Indiana Pacers are going to be without their best player next season. Tyrese Haliburton also tore his achilles tendon. The team was just one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, but significant regression can be expected, especially because Myles Turner also left the team in free agency. Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell, and Pascal Siakam have all been underrated around the league, but Haliburton was the glue that made it all work on offense, and Turner was the shot-blocking engine that allowed the defense to thrive.

Charlotte Hornets

Record prediction: 31-51

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Charlotte Hornets clearly have a plan, as they executed a new philosophy during the 2025 NBA Draft. They added older, play-now prospects, such as Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, the former two of whom provide 3-point shooting. These players are good fits next to LaMelo Ball, but the Hornets will need him and Brandon Miller to stay healthy for once if they want to improve after a 19-win season.

Chicago Bulls

Record prediction: 25-57

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Chicago Bulls moved on from DeMar DeRozan last offseason, and Zach LaVine followed during the trade deadline. A Nikola Vucevic trade may be next, which would cement the Bulls as rebuilders. The Bulls have a bunch of good players, like Josh Giddey, Coby White, Isaac Okoro, and Matas Buzelis, but they don't have any elite players.

Brooklyn Nets

Record prediction: 24-58

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Brooklyn Nets drafted five players in the first-round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Rookie struggles can be expected, and, therefore, not a lot of wins will likely come the Nets' way this year. Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas are two of the team's best players. Neither is known for their passing ability, so both might put up huge scoring numbers this season while the rookies around them try to find their way.

Washington Wizards

Record prediction: 15-67

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Washington Wizards are also super young. They have two incoming rookie first-rounders, and they drafted three the year prior. Furthermore, the Wizards have brought in a bunch of reclamation projects, such as Cam Whitmore, Dillon Jones, AJ Johnson, and Malaki Branham. If any of them buck the bust label and live up to their pre-draft billing, the Wizards might win more than 15 games. If not, the NBA could be in for one of the worst seasons in recent memory.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Record prediction: 60-22

Playoff prediction: 1 seed, lose in Western Conference Finals in seven games

The Oklahoma City Thunder won 68 games en route to winning the NBA Finals last season. That win total was tied for the fourth most in league history. The Thunder are in a great position to not only win the championship again, but to form a dynasty that lasts a decade. They have the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. They have role players that perfectly fit the system, such as Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Hartenstein, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams, and Aaron Wiggins. They even have developmental pieces, including Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic, and Ousmane Dieng.

With a surplus of future draft picks at their disposal, too, the Thunder can continue to replenish the roster with youngsters or use their spending power to eventually make a trade for a star. Winning 68 games again will be tough after playing well into the summer last season, but Oklahoma City is still in a great position to repeat as champions.

Denver Nuggets

Record prediction: 55-27

Playoff prediction: 2 seed, win NBA Finals in six games

The Denver Nuggets took the Thunder to seven games despite Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. been hobbled. Nikola Jokic is just that good, and he could very well lead the Nuggets to another championship victory. The Nuggets brought in much-needed depth in order to give the three-time MVP help. Porter was traded for Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas gives the team the backup center that they haven't had in years. Bruce Brown was brought back, and he was a part of their 2023 championship team. Tim Hardaway Jr. was also signed to bring in more off-the-bench scoring. With reports suggesting that Jamal Murray looks good, this may finally be the year that arguably the best player without an All-Star nod ever adds that accolade to his resume.

Houston Rockets

Record prediction: 53-29

Playoff prediction: 3 seed, lose in conference semifinals in seven games

The Houston Rockets made a record-breaking trade for Kevin Durant in the offseason. The team's young core, featuring Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, and Tari Eason, already earned a two-seed together, so the addition of one of the best players in NBA history put the Rockets in a great position to make a run in the Western Conference, especially because Durant adds the 3-point shooting that was otherwise missing on the roster. However, the Rockets were already dealt a huge blow, as Fred VanVleet tore his ACL just weeks before the start of the season. The injury leaves the Rockets thin at point guard, so they will need Sheppard to live up to his pre-draft billing.

San Antonio Spurs

Record prediction: 50-32

Playoff prediction: 4 seed, lose in first round in five games

The San Antonio Spurs have the potential to be this year's breakout team. Victor Wembanyama can do things at 7-foot-4, and reportedly still growing, that nobody else can do. He is already the best shot blocker in the league, and he has a guard-like skill set on offense. Stephon Castle won the Rookie of the Year award last year, and Dylan Harper has the potential to make it a three-peat of that award heading to San Antonio. De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Luke Kornett, and Keldon Johnson round out what is a deep and talented rotation. Despite the projected regular season success, it often takes a year or two of postseason heartbreaks before teams become true contenders.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Record prediction: 49-33

Playoff prediction: 5 seed, lose in conference semifinals in five games

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals in each of the last two seasons. The team could take a step back this year, though, despite how great Anthony Edwards is. Rudy Gobert showed signs of regression last year, and Mike Conley is nearing retirement age. Nickeil Alexander-Walker left the team in free agency, too.

Dallas Mavericks

Record prediction: 47-35

Playoff prediction: 6 seed, lose in first round in five games

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world when they traded Luka Doncic in what was widely regarded as a horrible deal for the team. It hasn't worked out too poorly for Dallas, though. The Doncic trade indirectly resulted in them landing number one pick Cooper Flagg. The interior is also going to be scary with Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford. What will be missing in 2025-26 is an elite, bucket-getting guard. The Mavericks will likely have to wait until next season for that to come, as Kyrie Irving will spend this season recovering from a torn ACL.

Los Angeles Clippers

Record prediction: 47-35

Playoff prediction: 7 seed, lose in Play-in Tournament

The Los Angeles Clippers are all in on winning this season, as they have the oldest roster in the league. In a stacked Western Conference, though, nobody is safe from the Play-in Tournament. The wheels have fallen off for Kawhi Leonard and James Harden before, and it can happen again this season.

Los Angeles Lakers

Record prediction: 46-36

Playoff prediction: 8 seed, lose in first round in six games

The Los Angeles Lakers' duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic is certainly a scary thought for opposing teams. However, the team around James and Doncic isn't built to perfectly complement their skills. The addition of Deandre Ayton did help, as the Lakers were desperate for a center. James will be 41 years old for much of next season, though. Although James is a freak of nature and hasn't been hurt too often throughout his career, it has to be assumed that he will start slowing down at some point.

Golden State Warriors

Record prediction: 43-39

Playoff prediction: 9 seed, lose in first round in five games

The Golden State Warriors impressed once Jimmy Butler joined the team to form a trio with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Jonathan Kuminga was just brought back into the fold, too. The Warriors are still a playoff-caliber team, but the numbers game in a stacked Western Conference may force them outside of the top eight this season. Even so, they are talented and experienced enough to win in the Play-in Tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies

Record prediction: 40-42

Playoff prediction: 10 seed, lose in Play-in Tournament

The Memphis Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in return for Desmond Bane. The Grizzlies can't be blamed for accepting such a rich offer, but the mega trade doesn't necessarily help their standings for the upcoming season. Even so, the Grizzlies thrive at finding talent late in the draft and developing said talent into solid role players. Ja Morant is still one of the best athletes in the NBA, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player. After Memphis, the talent falls off some in the stacked Western Conference.

Portland Trail Blazers

Record prediction: 38-44

Playoff prediction: N/A

Despite moving off Deandre Ayton, the Portland Trail Blazers still have too many centers. They've drafted centers in the first round of consecutive drafts, although Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen do have differing skill sets. Robert Williams is still on the roster, too. In addition to a center surplus, there is depth elsewhere on the roster. The team hopes that Scoot Henderson can still become a star, although he has looked more like a bust, and Deni Avdija did look like a star late last season. The team added veteran guards Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard in the offseason, but the latter won't play until next season. Portland has a lot of pieces, but without Lillard, they might not have enough star talent.

New Orleans Pelicans

Record prediction: 35-47

Playoff prediction: N/A

Zion Williamson hasn't been the generational talent that he was expected to be. He has put up big numbers when he has been on the court, but injuries and weight management issues have left him in street clothes far too often. Williamson reportedly lost weight this offseason, so perhaps he will finally live up to his potential. The Pelicans have prioritized surrounding Williamson with shooters, which is smart, but they've sacrificed in the defensive department. A lack of defense is what will hold New Orleans back this season, not injury issues like in years past.

Sacramento Kings

Record prediction: 24-58

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Sacramento Kings have such a mediocre core that they seem like one of the most likely teams to blow it up this season. Don't be surprised if one or more of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, or Domantas Sabonis are traded this year. Even if the core remains intact, it seems unlikely that the Kings will make the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

Record prediction: 22-60

Playoff prediction: N/A

The big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker didn't work out for the Phoenix Suns, so now the team may throw it back to Booker leading an otherwise bad team. Phoenix is comprised of nearly exclusively shooting guards and centers. In addition to Booker, there is Jalen Green and Grayson Allen. The team also added Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams to a roster that already featured Nick Richardson and Oso Ighodaro. The lack of point guard and playmaking depth to get these players the basketball will prove costly this season.

Utah Jazz

Record prediction: 20-62

Playoff prediction: N/A

The Utah Jazz needed a star gamble, and they got it when they drafted Ace Bailey. Still, the rookie is young and raw, so it will likely take some time for him to figure things out. The Jazz could also really use a boost from Cody Williams, who looked bad in his first season. While there are some exciting young pieces in Utah, the Jazz don't have enough to avoid repeating as the worst team in the Western Conference.