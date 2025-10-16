The NBA season hasn't started yet, but it already has to be assumed that big trades are on the horizon. Last season, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in arguably the most surprising trade in NBA history. The succeeding offseason saw Kevin Durant moved in a seven-team deal that included more teams than any trade before it.

More wild trades are an inevitability, but who will be on the trading block? Check out the gallery to see 10 big-name players who either already are trade candidates or very well could end up on the trade market during the 2025-26 season.

Austin Reaves

Nobody is safe when they share a roster with LeBron James. Often nicknamed LeGM, James forces the teams that employ him to constantly be looking to improve the roster. Austin Reaves is a really good player, but he isn't necessarily the best fit alongside a team that features both James and Luka Doncic.

Both James and Doncic are playmakers who need the ball in their hands, but the same could be said about Reaves. Luckily, the Los Angeles Lakers filled their biggest hole when they added Deandre Ayton, but they are still thin at center. Furthermore, they don't have many great point-of-attack defenders, especially because Dorian Finney-Smith bolted for the Houston Rockets.

Reaves is getting better and better and is close to star level, but the Lakers may end up in a position where they need to trade him in order to get players who can better maximize James and Doncic's time together before the former retires.

Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls already traded DeMar DeRozan before last season. Zach LaVine followed in a trade deadline deal during the season. Nikola Vucevic is likely the next to go. The center from Montenegro is a floor spacer who can hit 3-point shots. As of now, the Bulls need him because they otherwise lack big-man depth. However, further blowing things up and continuing a rebuild seems like a likely course of action the team may take at some point during the upcoming season.

Dalton Knecht

The Lakers already previously agreed to trade Dalton Knecht. The team dealt him to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams in an effort to fix the center problem that plagued them after trading for Luka Doncic. However, the Lakers rescinded the trade after Williams failed his physical. Knecht returned to the Lakers and played an important role as a shooter for James and Doncic to kick the ball out to, but if the team was willing to trade him once, they could certainly look to deal him again.

Knecht is still young as he is entering just his second season. The Lakers may want a more experienced veteran player who can help out in a title push, though. Additionally, even if it is just in the back of his head, Knecht has to have a sour feeling about the fact that the Lakers proved that they didn't want him.

Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings seem like one of the most likely teams to blow things up this season. The Western Conference is stacked, and it seems likely that the Kings won't be able to compete. They have a number of veterans who could net a decent return in the trade market. However, previous deals involving LaVine and DeRozan showed that those two no longer have much trade value.

The Kings could get a King's ransom for Domantas Sabonis, though. Sabonis stuffs the stat sheet, evidenced by the fact that he led the NBA in double-doubles last season. Sabonis is a great rebounder, interior scorer, and playmaking big. He has been the top option in Sacramento, but he could also operate as a second or third option on a contending team.

Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins, who was involved in the Jimmy Butler trade last season, has already heard his name included in trade rumors this year. Most notably, the former No. 1 draft pick has been viewed as a trade target for the Lakers. Wiggins was once viewed as a shot chucker and a fringe draft bust. Now, although he never reached his potential, he has settled into a role as a solid 3-and-D wing.

The Miami Heat have a bunch of good players, but they've lacked a necessary third star since Butler demanded out of town. A consolidation trade involving a number of role players makes sense, and Wiggins is the most likely to go.

Anfernee Simons

The Boston Celtics underwent a massive fire sale in the offseason in an effort to get their finances in check ahead of a season in which Jayson Tatum will be sidelined. Because Tatum is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that will keep him out for the season, the Celtics decided to trade Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Article Continues Below

Anfernee Simons was brought in as part of the deal for Holiday. However, reports have suggested that the Celtics aren't opposed to re-flipping the ex-Portland Trail Blazers guard. This may come as somewhat of a surprise. After all, Simons is cheaper, younger, and a better offensive player in comparison to Holiday, so he could help keep Boston afloat.

However, the Celtics clearly view the upcoming season as a gap year before they look to contend again in 2026-27. Simons will be a free agent at season's end, and they may not want to pay him after just fixing their salary cap issues. Because of that, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Celtics traded for more salary relief and for players who can help upon Tatum's return from injury.

Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler and the Utah Jazz decided against a contract extension for the center. Kessler is somewhat limited as an offensive player, but he is a solid rebounder and rim protector. The Jazz likely won't want to lose Kessler for nothing, so perhaps they will consider trading him this year. After all, they are in the middle of a rebuild and will likely be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.

The center position is thin around the league, so Kessler likely could net something in the trade market if the Jazz make him available. Lauri Markkanen is another member of the Jazz to watch out for as a potential trade candidate. Markkanen is trending the wrong way, and the Jazz may decide to trade him before his trade value evaporates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his career. A trade involving the two-time MVP may be less likely now that the Bucks employ two of his brothers, too. Even so, Antetokounmpo has made it known that he needs players around him who can help him win another title, and it is fair to question if the Bucks have a championship roster.

They swapped the injured Damian Lillard out for Myles Turner, but the team may not be able to improve upon three straight first-round exits. A trade request wasn't ruled out by Antetokounmpo in the offseason, and it may come to fruition during the regular season.

Cam Thomas

Priority number one for the Brooklyn Nets should be developing their youngsters. They drafted five rookies in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They also traded for Michael Porter Jr. to be the top option. There are only so many touches to go around while the team tries to develop their first-year talent, so the team may decide to trade Cam Thomas.

Thomas didn't sign for the qualifying offer until September. The team's refusal to give him a long-term contract extension signals that they may not view him as part of their core going forward. Thomas has looked like a star scorer at times, but in reality, he is likely more of a sixth-man spark plug.

Daniel Gafford

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Anthony Davis in one of the most shocking deals in NBA history largely because they wanted to get bigger and better at defense. However, now they have arguably too much frontcourt talent while they are thin in the backcourt. In addition to Davis, the Mavericks have Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively to take up the center minutes. P.J. Washington is in need of power forward minutes, too.

The Mavericks also drafted Cooper Flagg. While Dallas will reportedly experiment with the first overall pick as a point guard, the Duke product is a power forward by trade. This surplus of frontcourt talent may result in a trade, and Gafford seems like the frontrunner. Kyrie Irving will eventually be back, but the team could use guard help until he is fully recovered, which may not be until next season.