Giannis Antetokounmpo may be in a bunch of trade rumors, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar might not be destined for the Bay Area.

Despite the Golden State Warriors often being named as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, ESPN's Anthony Slater has heard less-than-optimistic things about the possibility of that coming to fruition.

“I've talked to Warriors people in the aftermath — because, you guys know, the league was talking about Shams' story and the revelations of it in the aftermath — and they poured cold water on the idea that they were some, like, hot Giannis destination,” Slater said on the ‘Hoop Collective' podcast. “But I will also say they were kind of pouring cold water on the Jimmy Butler idea around this time last year.”

Months after Slater said he heard that the Warriors were pooh-poohing a trade for Butler, who was then a particularly unhappy member of the Miami Heat, Golden State executed a trade for Butler that involved shipping Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters, and a 2025 first-round draft pick to Miami.

Whether the same will happen with Antetokounmpo remains to be seen, although a trade for the two-time MVP and 2021 NBA champion and Finals MVP will undoubtedly be much tougher than acquiring the aging and often combative Butler.

For one, to trade for Antetokounmpo during the season, the Warriors would have to send either Butler or Draymond Green out in the deal because of Antetokounmpo's $54.1 million salary. And, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, they're not too keen on doing that.

“There is no clear path to the Warriors potentially pursuing the Bucks star, as doing so would almost certainly require them to move Butler or Green for cap reasons,” Siegel wrote. “Golden State won't be moving either star, barring a seismic event or change.”

Then again, the Warriors changed course last season, when they started the year with a 12-3 record and then cratered. After acquiring Butler, Golden State finished the season 23-8, and in the first round of the playoffs, they upset the second-seeded Houston Rockets despite Butler suffering from an injury.

In the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason for the third consecutive year.

The Warriors and Bucks will meet for the first time on Oct. 30.