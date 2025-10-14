When a new NBA season is about to begin, there is always one debate that captivates the minds of fans across the globe:

Who are the top 100 players in the league?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a historic MVP and title season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, yet Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are back to chase their own championship dreams after participating in EuroBasket 2025.

Outside of this grouping of superstars, the ageless LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant will further enhance their legacies, as they each remain among the most talented players in the league near the end of their respective careers.

Not to mention, plenty of youthful talents, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg, make their mark on the list of the NBA's top 100 players.

With the 2025-26 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

After the first top 100 rankings that broke down those who ranked Nos. 100-51 on Monday, we are now examining the next chunk of players who fall in the Nos. 50-11 range, a group that includes multiple All-Stars and All-NBA performers.

*NOTE: Notable talents like Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, and others with significant or season-ending injuries that will sideline them for all of, or a vast majority of, the 2025-26 NBA season were not included in these top 100 rankings.

50. Zach LaVine – SG/SF – Sacramento Kings

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #65

2024-25 stats: 74 games, 23.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 51.1 FG%, 44.6 3P%

The 2024-25 NBA season ended up being one of the best of Zach LaVine's career, even though he was traded to the Sacramento Kings in the De'Aaron Fox deal. LaVine ended up shooting career highs from the floor and 3-point range, which makes him an intriguing player to keep tabs on in Sacramento this season.

If he can remain healthy and on the floor, as he did last season, LaVine has proven the capability to consistently play at an All-Star level. LaVine joined Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only players in the league to average at least 20 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range.

49. Paul George – SF – Philadelphia 76ers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #20

2024-25 stats: 41 games, 16.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 43.0 FG%, 35.8 3P%

After a dreadful first year with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in July that has limited him during training camp and the preseason. Whether or not George will be 100 percent for the start of the 2025-26 season remains a major question looming large in the City of Brotherly Love, especially given all the injury problems Joel Embiid has dealt with over the years.

When George is healthy, which he never was last season, he is still an All-Star-level talent. However, he is now 35 years old and won't recover the same as he did earlier in his career. There are definitely reasons to be concerned about George's availability and injury history if you are the 76ers, since he is entering Year 2 of his four-year, $211.5 million contract.

48. Brandon Ingram – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #40

2024-25 stats: 18 games, 22.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 46.5 FG%, 37.4 3P%

An ankle injury sidelined Brandon Ingram for basically the entire 2024-25 season. Although he could've made his return during the second half of the year after being traded to the Toronto Raptors, Ingram and the team elected for him to rest and prepare for the 2025-26 season, so he will be fully healthy at the start of the year.

That is where Ingram finds himself now, as the 28-year-old forward finds himself as the veteran star on a talented, rising roster in Toronto. Ingram is still one of the better mid-range scorers in the league, and his ability to make plays for others from the wing sets him up to have a great year with the Raptors.

47. Desmond Bane – SG – Orlando Magic

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #57

2024-25 stats: 69 games, 19.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 48.4 FG%, 39.2 3P%

Desmond Bane has new digs this season, as he was traded to the Orlando Magic in one of the offseason's biggest yet underrated moves. Through the years with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bane had slowly been rising to an All-Star level, and he took another leap forward last season by stepping up with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined.

Now that he is with the Orlando Magic, Bane will be relied upon as a high-level 3-point scorer, and his offensive abilities will be extremely valuable next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. There is definitely reason to believe that all three of the Magic's young stars could become All-Stars this season.

46. DeMar DeRozan – SF – Sacramento Kings

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #57

2024-25 stats: 77 games, 22.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 47.7 FG%, 32.8 3P%

At this point, we might as well nickname DeMar DeRozan “Mr. Consistent” because all this guy does is perform at a high level every season, and he's always good for anywhere from 20 to 30 points every night. As he gets ready to begin Year 17 in the NBA, DeRozan is still one of the best mid-range shooters in the league, next to Ingram and Kevin Durant.

To play over 70 games in four straight seasons and average roughly 36 minutes per game during this span is a testament to how well DeRozan takes care of his body. He may be 36 years old and nearing the end of the line in his potential Hall of Fame career, but DeRozan is still a deadly offensive player who will hold a major role in Sacramento.

45. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #30

2024-25 stats: 47 games, 25.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 40.5 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Can LaMelo Ball actually stay healthy the whole year? This is a question that could dictate Ball's future with the Charlotte Hornets.

The former third overall pick from the 2020 NBA Draft has played just 105 games over the last three seasons, which has severely limited the Hornets' ability to emerge from their rebuild. At full strength, this roster is talented enough to make some noise, but it all starts with Ball. With an above-average 3-point shot and incredible playmaking abilities, LaMelo can surely return to his All-Star form if he can remain on the floor.

44. Amen Thompson – PG/SG – Houston Rockets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked

2024-25 stats: 69 games, 14.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.7 FG%

A huge opportunity has presented itself to Amen Thompson in the wake of Fred VanVleet suffering a torn ACL. Thompson is slated to be the Houston Rockets' starting point guard without VanVleet, and he enters the 2025-26 NBA season as the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award and possibly become a first-time All-Star.

After making the All-Defensive First Team and proving to be an elite two-way talent, Thompson is on the path to stardom. Learning from Kevin Durant will be huge for the 22-year-old regarding his offensive skills, and he has a real chance to be the breakout star of the upcoming year, entering his third season.

43. Tyler Herro – PG/SG – Miami Heat

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #74

2024-25 stats: 77 games, 23.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3P%

Unfortunately for Tyler Herro, he will miss the start of the 2025-26 NBA season after undergoing left foot surgery in the middle of September. Coming off his best year in the league, Herro finds himself as one of the faces of the Miami Heat next to Bam Adebayo after the team traded superstar Jimmy Butler last season.

Herro averaged career highs across the board last year, and the Heat are expecting more from him this time around, especially since he is extension-eligible. Last season, Herro joined LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Butler as the only players in franchise history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists over the course of a season.

42. Julius Randle – PF – Minnesota Timberwolves

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #37

2024-25 stats: 69 games, 18.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 48.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%

While Julius Randle's tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves got off to a rocky start, he finished the regular season strong and ended up playing at an extremely high level in the playoffs, helping his team make the Western Conference Finals for the second time in as many years.

Between his playmaking abilities at the power forward position and his ability to get hot as a shooter, Randle is a complete mismatch for many teams in the league. Minnesota is expecting Randle to put together an even better year during the 2025-26 season, especially as the second star next to Anthony Edwards.

41. Darius Garland – PG – Cleveland Cavaliers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #58

2024-25 stats: 75 games, 20.6 PTS, 6.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40.1 3P%

When Darius Garland will return from his offseason toe surgery remains a mystery, but head coach Kenny Atkinson and GM Koby Altman both praised the All-Star guard for his work ethic this offseason. Garland recently told reporters this preseason that he feels great and is happy to be doing what he is on the court in the later stages of his rehab.

Last season, Garland earned his second All-Star honors and averaged at least 20 points and six assists for the third time in the last four seasons. When he is at full strength, Garland is the perfect scoring guard to have next to Donovan Mitchell.

40. Lauri Markkanen – PF – Utah Jazz

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #31

2024-25 stats: 47 games, 19.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 42.3 FG%, 34.6 3P%

This summer, Lauri Markkanen put on a show for Finland at the EuroBasket 2025 tournament, leading his country to the bronze medal. Many teams have definitely taken notice of Markkanen's play and his health, which is why there is a lot of speculation that the former All-Star forward may not finish the 2025-26 season with the Utah Jazz.

The bottom line is that Markkanen won't be able to win with the Jazz since they have been rebuilding for years. There is no path forward in Salt Lake City, which is why his overall potential is being held back. On a championship-contending team, Markkanen could leave his mark since he is an exceptional perimeter scorer as a seven-footer.

39. Ivica Zubac – C – Los Angeles Clippers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: Not Ranked

2024-25 stats: 80 games, 16.8 PTS, 12.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 BLK, 62.8 FG%

Ivica Zubac put the league on notice last year with a borderline All-Star season and being in the running for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player. The Los Angeles Clippers' starting center is still just 28 years old and just now entering the prime years of his career, which bodes well for LA's chances of competing for a title right now.

Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Domantas Sabonis, and Zubac were the only four players to average at least 16 points and 12 rebounds per game last season. Zubac ranked tied for second in double-doubles (59) with Jokic, trailing only Sabonis' league-leading 61 double-doubles.

38. Derrick White – PG/SG – Boston Celtics

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #49

2024-25 stats: 76 games, 16.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 BLK, 44.2 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Without Jayson Tatum, Derrick White will be the Boston Celtics' second featured star next to Jaylen Brown. A new era has begun for Boston, as they are clearly taking a step back during the 2025-26 season while Tatum recovers. Opportunity has presented itself for multiple players on their roster, including White.

It is no longer a stretch to say that White is one of the best two-way guards in the NBA, and he has turned himself into one of the best perimeter-shooting threats as well. Not many guards can block a shot on one end, sprint down the court, and knock down a three at the other end, which is why White's importance to the Celtics is equal to that of Brown and Tatum.

37. Scottie Barnes – SF/PF – Toronto Raptors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #52

2024-25 stats: 65 games, 19.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%

If there was ever a time in Scottie Barnes' career for him to prove himself, it would be right now, entering the 2025-26 season. Barnes is already a proven All-Star in this league, but at 24 years old and having the right talent around him, the Raptors' young star now faces pressure to win.

Defensively, the Raptors have everything they need to win with Barnes as their anchor. On offense, Toronto has some questions to answer. If Barnes can improve his shooting percentage, particularly from the perimeter, he will open things up tremendously for Toronto.

36. Tyrese Maxey – PG – Philadelphia 76ers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #34

2024-25 stats: 52 games, 26.3 PTS, 6.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.7 FG%, 33.7 3P%

In the 52 games that Tyrese Maxey played during the 2025-26 season, his scoring numbers were elite. Then again, when you take a closer look, his efficiency was not that great, and a lot of times, these were empty stats with both Embiid and George hurt and the 76ers losing games.

There is no doubt that Maxey is an All-Star guard in this league, but his numbers must translate to success for Philadelphia to feel comfortable with where they are. In terms of his individual rank, Maxey is one of the best scoring guards in the NBA.

35. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #29

2024-25 stats: 67 games, 21.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%, 39.3 3P%

It is crazy to watch Jamal Murray play and remind yourself that this guy has never been an All-Star. Since he tore his ACL and missed the entire 2021-22 season, Murray has been as consistent as they come offensively, and he's shot virtually 40 percent from 3-point range every year.

The Denver Nuggets may be Nikola Jokic's team, but Murray's production and ability to knock down shot after shot in bunches make this team the title-contending threat they are. Murray is no doubt one of the best shooting and scoring point guards this league has to offer, and he has a ring to prove his success.

34. Chet Holmgren – PF/C – Oklahoma City Thunder

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #59

2024-25 stats: 32 games, 15.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.2 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Will Chet Holmgren take that next step entering his third full season with the Oklahoma City Thunder?

After missing three months with a fracture in his pelvis, Holmgren returned for the end of the 2024-25 season and the Thunder's championship run, holding things down in the frontcourt as an elite defensive weapon. Not to mention, his ability to play the pick-and-roll from any spot with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes Chet a budding All-Star.

With plenty of untapped potential and the length to be as impactful as Victor Wembanyama, Holmgren is ready for his personal growth in this league after seeing the team grow into a championship organization.

33. Jaren Jackson Jr. – PF/C – Memphis Grizzlies

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #47

2024-25 stats: 74 games, 22.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 37.5 3P%

As a result of Ja Morant being sidelined throughout the year with injuries, Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up and took over the reins as the Memphis Grizzlies' top option. Few players in the league have the all-around defensive skills Jackson has in the frontcourt, and virtually no other player can do what he does defensively while also being one of the better, more efficient offensive players in the game.

The next step in Jackson's rise to becoming a top-10 player in the league lies in his rebounding numbers, as Jackson has never averaged more than 6.8 rebounds per game in a season. Increasing his rebounding number from last season and tallying double-doubles, especially with Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke out with injuries, will be crucial to the Grizzlies' potential success in a crowded Western Conference.

32. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #45

2024-25 stats: 76 games, 24.2 PTS, 11.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Throughout his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has never had a widely skilled team like he does entering the 2025-26 season. First-year executive Onsi Saleh has done a fantastic job of assembling a roster capable of competing in the East, and now, it's time for Young to put the league on notice once more.

Young led the league in assists last season, and now he has even more options to pass to with Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and a healthy Jalen Johnson. It isn't hard to believe Young can lead the league in assists again and potentially earn All-NBA honors for the first time in four years.

31. Domantas Sabonis – C – Sacramento Kings

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #25

2024-25 stats: 70 games, 19.1 PTS, 13.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3P%

No matter what statistic you look at, there is no denying that Domantas Sabonis is one of the most dominant big men in the league right now. He does virtually the same things as Nikola Jokic, but just in a smaller scoring volume. Sabonis led the league in rebounding for the third straight season, and yet he is still undervalued after being an All-Star and All-NBA snub.

If you need any proof of just how good Sabonis is, only he and Wilt Chamberlain have averaged at least 19 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in two different seasons. Any time you are being mentioned with Wilt, you are doing something right. It is time to give Sabonis his respect, because only Jokic is a better all-around center in the league right now.

30. Ja Morant – PG – Memphis Grizzlies

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #21

2024-25 stats: 50 games, 23.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.4 FG%, 30.9 3P%

In order for the Grizzlies to be relevant again in the West, they need Morant available and playing like the All-NBA talent he was during his first few years in the NBA. Although Morant's numbers were lower than usual last year, having a full offseason to work with new head coach Tuomas Iisalo should be extremely useful for the 26-year-old guard.

Morant remains one of the most explosive guards in the league, and his ability to take over an offense on consecutive possessions creates hope for Memphis' immediate future.

29. De'Aaron Fox – PG – San Antonio Spurs

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #23

2024-25 stats: 62 games, 23.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 31.0 3P%

Next to Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox may be in store for his best NBA season. Aside from his ability to push the pace and score in transition, as well as at the end of games, Fox's most overlooked abilities are his passing skills.

Fox will lift a heavy burden off Wembanyama to carry the San Antonio Spurs' offense, and he's finally healthy after undergoing finger surgery at the end of the 2024-25 season. This duo of Fox and Wembanyama will be nearly impossible to stop since Wemby will finish every lob, and Fox can drive past virtually 95 percent of the league with his explosive first step.

28. Zion Williamson – PF – New Orleans Pelicans

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #24

2024-25 stats: 30 games, 24.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 56.7 FG%

Can Zion Williamson actually play a full season without suffering an injury? Throughout the last year, the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion have been working closely on his health, diet, and overall physique. All news from New Orleans points in the direction of Williamson being in the best shape of his life since his freshman year at Duke, so there is some hope here for the Pelicans.

When he plays, Williamson is unstoppable. Zion ranked third in the league in scoring per 36 minutes last season, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

27. Franz Wagner – SF – Orlando Magic

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #38

2024-25 stats: 60 games, 24.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 29.5 3P%

The Magic are primed to become an immediate threat in the East this season, and Franz Wagner is at the center of this team's success. Whereas Bane will be the new star on the perimeter, Wagner will continue to serve as one of the Magic's primary scoring options and ball-handlers next to Paolo Banchero.

Wagner increased his scoring by nearly five points per game last season, and his overall shooting numbers continue to increase. With a new-and-improved jumper, Wagner could become a consistent 3-point shooting threat. This will make him a first-time All-Star during the 2025-26 season.

26. Alperen Sengun – C – Houston Rockets

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #42

2024-25 stats: 76 games, 19.1 PTS, 10.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 49.6 FG%, 23.3 3P%

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Alperen Sengun coming off his first All-Star season was fatigue catching up to him and his conditioning level. So, Sengun put all of this talk to bed when he led Turkey to the EuroBasket championship and put on a show throughout the tournament.

Like Jokic and Sabonis, Sengun can do a little bit of everything, but it's his ability to put the ball on the floor and create plays for himself that makes him so unique. Next to Kevin Durant, Sengun's opportunities to be a primary scorer will only increase, especially from the perimeter, where teams will take their chances with him as a shooter.

25. Bam Adebayo – C – Miami Heat

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #32

2024-25 stats: 78 games, 18.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Over the last two seasons, Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat have put a point of emphasis on him becoming more perimeter-oriented in the sense that he can shoot and attack the paint from the 3-point line. Well, the numbers speak for themselves, as Adebayo has shot 35.7 percent from deep in back-to-back years, and he is one of the best two-way frontcourt players in the league.

Now that he is the focal point in Miami with Butler gone, Adebayo will need to become a little more selfish and be willing to constantly attack the basket for his team to succeed on offense, with or without Herro.

24. Jimmy Butler – SF – Golden State Warriors

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #19

2024-25 stats: 55 games, 17.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 30.8 3P%

In the 30 regular-season games he played with the Golden State Warriors last season, Jimmy Butler averaged 17.9 points per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor, and he helped lead the team to a 23-7 record. With Butler next to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for a full season, the Warriors are optimistic that they have what it takes to once again win the West.

Given his ability to score and facilitate as a willing passer, taking pressure off Curry to do everything, Butler fits in with the Warriors perfectly. As long as he and the other aging veterans on this roster can stay healthy, Golden State will have a chance to contend for a title.

23. Evan Mobley – PF/C – Cleveland Cavaliers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #41

2024-25 stats: 71 games, 18.5 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 37.0 3P%

Many were asking, entering the 2024-25 season, when Evan Mobley would take that next step in his career, and he did so in a big way by being named a first-time All-Star and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. Mobley was a catalyst behind the Cleveland Cavaliers winning 64 games last season, and the improvements he made as a perimeter threat on offense have flown under the radar.

Consistency is the next step in Mobley's development, as the 24-year-old big man will be well on his way to being labeled a superstar if he can consistently average 20 points and 10 rebounds every game.

22. Pascal Siakam – PF – Indiana Pacers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #28

2024-25 stats: 78 games, 20.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 51.9 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Pascal Siakam is one of the most disrespected and undervalued stars in the NBA. Everyone always talks about Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers' depth, but if it wasn't for Siakam, this team wouldn't have made it to the NBA Finals and forced a Game 7 against the OKC Thunder.

The 31-year-old forward is the perfect leader for this Pacers team, and what he achieved in the postseason, especially after losses, was incredible. With Haliburton out for the season, Siakam will be the lone star in Indianapolis, which is why he could be in store for the best statistical season of his career.

21. Joel Embiid – C – Philadelphia 76ers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #8

2024-25 stats: 19 games, 23.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 44.4 FG%, 29.9 3P%

Joel Embiid may be the biggest mystery in the NBA when it comes to his health. The word surrounding Embiid all offseason has not been optimistic, and there is genuine concern about his knee health over the course of an 82-game season. That is why Embiid, who is undoubtedly a top-5 talent in the NBA when healthy, finds himself outside the top 20 on this list.

Until we can see Embiid play and string together consecutive appearances in games, it's impossible to project what his future looks like. The former MVP has all the talent in the world, but if he can't play, his skill can't be put to use.

20. Kawhi Leonard – SF/PF – Los Angeles Clippers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #17

2024-25 stats: 37 games, 21.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 49.8 FG%, 41.1 3P%

When Kawhi Leonard plays, he's still an unstoppable force capable of helping a team win a championship. The problem with Kawhi is that he played only 37 games last season and wasn't able to give the LA Clippers enough to get past the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

So many off-the-court issues surround Leonard, especially now with the whole Aspiration scandal that the NBA is investigating. Everyone around the NBA will keep a close eye on what the NBA investigation finds and whether Leonard's contract with the Clippers could potentially be voided.

19. James Harden – PG – Los Angeles Clippers

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #36

2024-25 stats: 79 games, 22.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 8.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 41.0 FG%, 35.2 3P%

Expectations were at a low point for James Harden entering the 2024-25 season. With a full year of health and being given the keys to the franchise as the top option with Leonard out, Harden reminded everyone why he is a former MVP.

By cutting back his scoring numbers and shot attempts, Harden has become one of the best facilitators and playmakers for others on the court. Harden finally seems happy with where he is, and his main goal is to win a championship with the Clippers.

18. Karl-Anthony Towns – PF/C – New York Knicks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #33

2024-25 stats: 72 games, 24.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.0 3P%

Despite being shocked by the trade right before the start of the 2024-25 season, Karl-Anthony Towns managed to put together his best year in the NBA. Towns was the only player in the NBA to average a double-double for the season and shoot 42 percent or better from 3-point range.

Although questions about his defense exist in New York, Towns proved to be the perfect big man to pair with All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson. Towns is a big reason why the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and he is a focal point for their championship-contending roster entering the 2025-26 NBA season.

17. Jalen Williams – SG/SF – Oklahoma City Thunder

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #56

2024-25 stats: 69 games, 21.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.4 FG%, 36.5 3P%

Jalen Williams went from being a draft prospect the Thunder took a chance on to becoming an All-NBA performer, SGA's right-hand man, and an NBA champion in three seasons. There aren't many better stories in the NBA than seeing Williams' evolution, and now he enters the new year with lofty expectations to meet.

After being underrated to this point, Williams now has to prove himself and that the 2024-25 season wasn't a fluke. Given his abilities to defend every position and be a 20-point-per-game scorer on offense, it's safe to say this wasn't a fluke year for the 24-year-old.

16. Paolo Banchero – PF – Orlando Magic

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #27

2024-25 stats: 46 games, 25.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 45.2 FG%, 32.0 3P%

Before he suffered his oblique injury, Paolo Banchero was playing at an All-Star level, and he had the Magic in a position to contend at the very top of the Eastern Conference. With Banchero and Wagner healthy, plus the addition of Bane, the Magic have everything they need to possibly win the East.

As he enters his fourth season, expectations are high for Banchero and Orlando. His efficiency has been off the charts, and he added another layer to his overall game with those rebounding and assist numbers. Do not be shocked if Banchero is in the discussion for First or Second Team All-NBA this year.

15. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #22

2024-25 stats: 63 games, 22.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 46.3 FG%, 32.4 3P%

No Tatum on the court means Jaylen Brown is the Celtics' top option this season. This is a big chance for Brown to shut down all of his critics and prove that he is more than capable of leading a franchise himself instead of constantly being in Tatum's shadow.

The interesting concept to observe with Brown this season is whether he can be a sustainable option for all 82 games and not be worn down, since the offense will exclusively flow through him now. This is a different role than he's experienced through his first nine years in the league. While Brown improved as a secondary playmaker and passer last season, his scoring and efficiency declined, which is a slight concern heading into the 2025-26 season.

14. Devin Booker – PG/SG – Phoenix Suns

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #14

2024-25 stats: 75 games, 25.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 7.1 AST, 46.1 FG%, 33.2 3P%

Change in Phoenix seems to be a constant for Devin Booker throughout his NBA career. He is used to a new roster and new schemes every year, which is why we shouldn't expect a drop in numbers from Booker. If anything, he could be ready to have the best statistical year of his career with Jalen Green and other high-athletic talents around him.

Booker is a proven scorer, and he will have more opportunities to possibly lead the league in scoring now that Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are no longer with the Suns. This is Booker's chance to prove that he is an alpha in the NBA and doesn't need other stars to take him to the playoffs.

13. Anthony Davis – PF/C – Dallas Mavericks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #11

2024-25 stats: 51 games, 24.7 PTS, 11.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.2 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 28.2 3P%

The Dallas Mavericks took a massive risk trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, a deal virtually nobody in the world would've made. Davis is a player the Mavs believe can set them over the edge in terms of their championship puzzle, and when he has played, they've been right so far. His defensive metrics have elevated Dallas' overall play, and Davis has proven time and time again that he is the second-best two-way big man next to Giannis.

However, Davis couldn't even make it through his Mavericks debut without suffering an injury, and he underwent offseason eye surgery for a detached retina. Davis can't stay healthy whatsoever, which is why his top-rated performances need to be taken with a grain of salt when evaluating his team's chances of winning it all.

12. Cade Cunningham – PG – Detroit Pistons

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #43

2024-25 stats: 70 games, 26.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 9.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 46.9 FG%, 35.6 3P%

What a year Cade Cunningham had. While a finalist for the 2024-25 NBA Most Improved Player award, Cade didn't really improve statistically compared to others, but his growth in confidence and leadership is why he was one of the league's most improved. Cade has taken the Detroit Pistons from the bottom of the East to being a legitimate contender at the top, and he's still just 24 years old and figuring out who he is as a player.

There is a clear path to Cunningham becoming the best player in franchise history, especially if he can take Detroit back to the playoffs and prove that they no longer have a learning curve to follow.

11. Jalen Brunson – PG – New York Knicks

CP 2024-25 Top 100 Rank: #12

2024-25 stats: 65 games, 26.0 PTS, 7.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 48.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Jalen Brunson is a true MVP candidate. In three years with the Knicks, Brunson has gone from a key free agent signing the team was hopeful could become an All-Star to becoming one of the top point guards in the league.

What makes Brunson such a special player is that his confidence and demeanor resonate with everyone around him. The Knicks have great players, but they are even better because of the trust and confidence Brunson instills in them every night. He is the heart and soul of New York basketball, and this team can win a championship because of everything he does.

From winning Clutch Player of the Year because of his fourth-quarter heroics to finding ways to get everyone else involved, Brunson is the complete package at the point guard position. It will be very interesting to see what kind of relationship he has with his new head coach, Mike Brown, in such a short amount of time, as this bond will make or break the Knicks' chances of winning a title.