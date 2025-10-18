Pittsburgh football is on a roll right now, with two consecutive victories. Pittsburgh all-purpose back Desmond Reid has been one of the team's strongest offensive assets. Reid has been hurt this season, but appears to be on the mend.

Reid is a game-time decision for the team's game Saturday against Syracuse, per ESPN.

“He's expected to warm-up and there's optimism he'll be able to play. Reid (lower body) returned last week against Florida State for 8 catches and 155 yards and two TDs. He ran 12 times for 45 yards,” Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Pittsburgh football is 4-2 on the season. The Panthers have recovered from a disappointing start, that included a loss to bitter rival West Virginia. The Panthers are 2-1 in the ACC.

Reid has 187 rushing yards this season, and a touchdown on the ground. He also has two touchdown receptions on the campaign, which both came against Florida State.

Pittsburgh football looks for a big season in the ACC

The Panthers have Pat Narduzzi at the helm as head coach. Narduzzi is seen by many as a hot seat candidate this season in college football. Some of that pressure has been relieved in recent weeks, as Pitt has won a couple of conference games.

Pittsburgh football recently made a quarterback change. Eli Holstein got benched for Mason Heintschel, who has had success. Heintschel has 680 passing yards this season, with six touchdown passes. He has had back-to-back games with at least 300 passing yards.

Pitt plays a Syracuse team on Saturday that has lost back-to-back games to Duke and SMU. Syracuse is led by quarterback Rickie Collins, who took the job after an injury to Steve Angeli. Angeli is out for the year after a torn ACL injury.

“I think he’s getting better,” Pitt coach Narduzzi said about Collins, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I think he throws a great deep ball, he throws a tight spiral and he’s a great player. But everyone else around you has got to get it done.”

Pittsburgh and Syracuse play at 7:30 ET on Saturday. Syracuse is 3-3 on the season.